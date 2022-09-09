ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

CASCI to leave Charleston location

By Amanda Barren
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zsf53_0hnwBB7x00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30.

That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards that enable hybrid work – such as seamless technology, ergonomic furniture, and access to natural light and green space.”

The new location has not been announced at this time.

All current West Virginia CASCI employees at the location in West Virginia will keep their jobs. Hollamon said there are around 677 employees in the current office, and right now 95% are working remotely from home.

“At this time, we have seen around 30 employees a day coming into the office since allowing workspace reservations,” Hollamon said.

The pandemic, she said, changed the way the company operates.

“We learned that we can operate effectively, remotely and the majority of our employees like working from home. A smaller footprint, that offers the right amenities and designed effectively for the type of work we perform makes good business sense. We no longer need a location to host nearly 700 employees each day as we enter a hybrid workforce model.”

The Charleston Area Alliance owns the Kanawha Boulevard building where CASCI will operate through the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

