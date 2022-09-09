Read full article on original website
Are U Real?
4d ago
That's why walking, and biking is in. Bikes are cheaper than cars. Car insurance doesn't really cover the price of the car.
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Flurry of sales, lot-rent increases hit Colorado mobile home parks as new laws reform the industry
The “For Sale” sign on the corner of South 10th Street and West Gunnison Avenue leans on its side, swallowed up by weeds in front of a dozen ramshackle turquoise and white mobile homes. The asking price for this blighted quarter of an acre known as Frontier Land...
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Coloradans to vote on 3 alcohol initiatives this November
There will be nine ballot questions for Coloradans, three were placed there by state lawmakers and six landed on the ballot after citizens collected enough signatures to put them there. Three of the six citizen initiatives all involve alcohol.
Power outage in Colorado Springs impacting over 2,300 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers. The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops. CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor....
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado
It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
When could we see our first snow in Colorado Springs?
With a taste of fall weather this weekend across southern Colorado, you might be thinking about the first snow of the season.
Colorado pair arrested after fight at Manhattan bar
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Colorado was arrested in Manhattan after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department says Kelly and Travis Poland, both 44, both of Colorado, were arrested on Saturday night after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Here’s where you can get a gallon of gas for under $3
If you need to get gas on Monday, the good news is that prices are still gradually dropping across the state.
Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics
Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth has had a lifelong love affair with music. In his north-side office, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Notes Live entertainment company proudly displays his collection of autographed guitars, vintage vinyl album covers and even the grand piano that songwriter and friend Ryan Tedder used when he composed the hit "Apologize" that was covered by his OneRepublic pop rock band. Above all, Roth is...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
This year’s Colorado State Fair had increased attendance and food profits and even a bit of art controversy
Total attendance at the 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo was up from last year, but not by much. Preliminary reports released by the fair show that more than 461,000 people attended the eleven-day event. That’s a one percent increase over last year. Colorado State Fair general manager Scott...
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
