Madison, WI

Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing.

The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“To have that level of exposure and a reminder to everyone that Madison is an inclusive community, I think, is really important,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The city praised the work of the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission, which raised money to make the project possible.

Comments / 19

2 N Glennnnnnn
2d ago

Could have filled in some potholes with that money and made everyone happy. nahh keep pandering to the loudest 3%

Montie Szydel
2d ago

that's what you call a sick ungodly society that's a shame to waste money 🤑 and something that a lot of people don't give a s*** about

Jeff B
2d ago

I think the government is pushing for the alphabet people to come out of the closet. it will be easier to round them up and put them in reconditioning camps.

