Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing

MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing.

The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“To have that level of exposure and a reminder to everyone that Madison is an inclusive community, I think, is really important,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The city praised the work of the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission, which raised money to make the project possible.

