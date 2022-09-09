ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire in Larimer County prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained

By Ajia Cuevas
 4 days ago

A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.

Incident command officials estimated 60 homes have been impacted by the fire but no structures have been lost.

Evacuations have been placed for residents in the area east of Highway 287, north the County Road 66, east to County Road 21 and south to Arapaho Valley Road.

Additional evacuations were placed at 6 p.m. for those near Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.

Residents in the evacuation areas are asked to evacuate immediately and to not call 911 unless you are in danger.

At 9:32 p.m., officials downgraded parts of the two evacuation areas. Residents between County Road 66, south along County Road 21 to County Road 56 and west County Road 21C are now at voluntary evacuations.

Those living in the downgraded areas are allowed to return home. Officials ask that residents watch out for fire personnel and use caution.

An overnight shelter has been established by the Red Cross at 3800 Wilson Ave. in Wellington.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant

A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Indictments levied against parents, others following fatal drunken driving crash in Boulder

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced nine indictments last week against parents and others suspected of facilitating underage drinking among high school prom goers in Boulder before a fatal crash. One of the parent’s attorneys maintained her client is not responsible for the crash, while another said the couple are unsure about why they have been charged and will seek to better understand the allegations in the coming days. ...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Boulder employee faces embezzlement charge

A former Boulder employee is accused of using his city credit card for personal use. Trent Fallica, 57, was being held in the Boulder County jail on suspicion of felony embezzlement of public property, city officials said Monday. Fallica, who supervised traffic signal maintenance crews, resigned after being placed on...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arvada police officer killed in line of duty; suspect in custody

An Arvada police officer was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate told reporters Sunday morning. Two other people were shot during the incident, including the person police say fatally shot Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff. Vakoff, 27, was an Air Force veteran, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He graduated from Ralston Valley High School in...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

A look at Dillon Vakoff's history of service to country, community

Dillon Vakoff, an Arvada police officer who was killed Sunday in the line of duty, served his country and community throughout his life. Vakoff, 27, joined the Air Force after graduating from Arvada's Ralston Valley High School in 2012. He spent six years in the service and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. In 2019, he joined the Arvada Police Department. On Sunday, there was an outpouring of support on...
ARVADA, CO
