Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body
An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
Dozens Rescued from Major Mudslide in Southern California
Storms in Southern California’s burn scars triggered a mudslide, trapping several vehicles in the debris and prompting rescue operations. The Fox Forecast Center was monitoring Flash Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service issued by 9:15 p.m. Pacific time Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This was as powerful thunderstorms passed through Southern California, The New York Post reports.
Woman Plunges Over Waterfall After Attempting to Retrieve Phone, Somehow Survives
Let this be a lesson to you next time you pull out your phone to take a snap of a nearby waterfall. Recently, a woman barely survived after falling nearly 70 feet over a waterfall in Kentucky. Yet, moments before she fell, she attempted to retrieve her cell phone. According...
WATCH: Arizona Climbers Narrowly Dodge Extreme Flash Flooding in Sedona
Several adventurous climbers in Sedona, Arizona barely managed to complete their climb before a raging flash flood came upon them. An avid outdoorsman that goes by the handle Jerry Arizona shared the action on his Youtube channel. In the video, you see a series of people repel down an impressive...
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast
In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
Authorities Discover Two Bodies in Colorado Reservoir
The bodies of two missing men were recovered from Colorado’s Dillon Reservoir on Friday after local authorities executed an exhaustive search, rescue, and recovery mission. According to Out There Colorado, the two unidentified males were last season on Thursday. Allegedly intoxicated, several reports state the two men were seen driving a vehicle near one of the reservoir’s nearby campgrounds. Authorities later discovered an unoccupied vehicle near the scene.
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
Scientists Finally Know Why Massive Sharks in Packs Swim Around in Circles
Scientists have finally figured out why basking sharks swim around each other in circles. Basking sharks are the second largest fish in the world, after the whale shark, and they have a strange courtship ritual. The Marine Biological Association (MBA) and the Irish Basking Shark Group have recently published a paper that explains basking sharks’ interesting behavior.
Van Camper Wakes Up to Find Bear on His Windshield: VIDEO
A van camper was rudely awakened by a juvenile bear on his windshield, and he shared the footage on Instagram. Michael Dietrich aka Mountain Mike is an endurance athlete and travel blogger. Along with his dog, he documents his outdoor adventures. However, he probably didn’t anticipate shooting a video first thing in the morning while inside his van camper.
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
WATCH: Bear Family Has Heartfelt Reunion in Rare Moment Caught on Camera
A bystander captured a once-in-a-lifetime clip when they recorded two bear cub sisters playing with each other. While it’s common for bear cubs to wrestle with one another, it’s far less likely you’ll see two cubs who are directly related playing with each other. Now, a user’s...
WATCH: Prairie Falcon Kills Sitting Duck With Shockingly Lethal Maneuver
Falcons are some of nature’s swiftest and most capable hunters. However, one prairie falcon showed off some impressive skill killing an unsuspecting sitting duck in one of the most shockingly lethal maneuvers we’ve ever seen. Check out the clip below, but try not to blink or you’ll miss it.
California Mom Scares Off ‘Hungry’ Mountain Lion Cornering Her 4-Year-Old on Their Deck
In what she called a “horrific experience,” a California mother scared off a mountain lion that had cornered her 4-year-old son. However, this wasn’t on a camping trip in the wilderness. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 6 at the property in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills area, Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Man Dies in Tragic Canoe Accident on Minnesota River
In a tragic incident that unfolded over the weekend, a man was found dead in Minnesota after being reported missing during a canoe trip on Saturday. Authorities found the 43-year-old man’s body deceased in the water around 4 p.m. on Sunday. He was originally reported missing the previous day.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Relentlessly Tries to Snatch Goose From Lake
In wild outdoor news, a bald eagle tried multiple times to make off with a goose, only for the goose to thwart the eagle at every turn. In a video of the event from 2019, eventually, the goose slips up, and the eagle snatches it out of the lake. The video comes from a bird-watching group on YouTube called Birdgevity. While it’s not anywhere close to a bald eagle going through the airport as far as wackiness goes, it’s still a rather humorous video. That is until the goose gets carried away.
Death Valley National Park Closes Roads Due To Remnants of Hurricane Kay
Major rainfall brought on by Tropical Storm Kay closed roads and caused heavy damage in Death Valley National Park on Saturday, the National Park Service said in a statement. The flooding was so significant that waterfalls cascaded down the usually dry hills of Death Valley. In a news release, the...
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’
Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
WATCH: Bald Eagle Spotted Swimming Across Maine Lake
The bald eagle is America’s national bird and we all know this majestic bird is the master of the skies. However, one recent outdoor video shows us that a bald eagle can easily master the seas as well!. While kayaking across a Maine lake, recently, one kayaker spotted an...
WATCH: Montana Army National Guard Removes Stuck Front End Loader From Yellowstone National Park After Floods
Yellowstone National Park endured historic levels of flooding earlier this summer. Altogether, it saw five inches of rain accumulate in just a few days. Cleanup efforts after the fact began months ago. However, Montana’s Army National Guard recently aided in pulling a stranded front end loader from one of the national park’s canyons after it became wedged in an inaccessible area during the floods.
