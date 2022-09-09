ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body

An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Dozens Rescued from Major Mudslide in Southern California

Storms in Southern California’s burn scars triggered a mudslide, trapping several vehicles in the debris and prompting rescue operations. The Fox Forecast Center was monitoring Flash Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service issued by 9:15 p.m. Pacific time Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This was as powerful thunderstorms passed through Southern California, The New York Post reports.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Eruptions#Erupting Volcano#Nature Is#Natureismetal#The Volcan De Fuego#Mayan
Outsider.com

Authorities Discover Two Bodies in Colorado Reservoir

The bodies of two missing men were recovered from Colorado’s Dillon Reservoir on Friday after local authorities executed an exhaustive search, rescue, and recovery mission. According to Out There Colorado, the two unidentified males were last season on Thursday. Allegedly intoxicated, several reports state the two men were seen driving a vehicle near one of the reservoir’s nearby campgrounds. Authorities later discovered an unoccupied vehicle near the scene.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Scientists Finally Know Why Massive Sharks in Packs Swim Around in Circles

Scientists have finally figured out why basking sharks swim around each other in circles. Basking sharks are the second largest fish in the world, after the whale shark, and they have a strange courtship ritual. The Marine Biological Association (MBA) and the Irish Basking Shark Group have recently published a paper that explains basking sharks’ interesting behavior.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Van Camper Wakes Up to Find Bear on His Windshield: VIDEO

A van camper was rudely awakened by a juvenile bear on his windshield, and he shared the footage on Instagram. Michael Dietrich aka Mountain Mike is an endurance athlete and travel blogger. Along with his dog, he documents his outdoor adventures. However, he probably didn’t anticipate shooting a video first thing in the morning while inside his van camper.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Man Dies in Tragic Canoe Accident on Minnesota River

In a tragic incident that unfolded over the weekend, a man was found dead in Minnesota after being reported missing during a canoe trip on Saturday. Authorities found the 43-year-old man’s body deceased in the water around 4 p.m. on Sunday. He was originally reported missing the previous day.
ORR, MN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Relentlessly Tries to Snatch Goose From Lake

In wild outdoor news, a bald eagle tried multiple times to make off with a goose, only for the goose to thwart the eagle at every turn. In a video of the event from 2019, eventually, the goose slips up, and the eagle snatches it out of the lake. The video comes from a bird-watching group on YouTube called Birdgevity. While it’s not anywhere close to a bald eagle going through the airport as far as wackiness goes, it’s still a rather humorous video. That is until the goose gets carried away.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’

Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Spotted Swimming Across Maine Lake

The bald eagle is America’s national bird and we all know this majestic bird is the master of the skies. However, one recent outdoor video shows us that a bald eagle can easily master the seas as well!. While kayaking across a Maine lake, recently, one kayaker spotted an...
STANDISH, ME
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Army National Guard Removes Stuck Front End Loader From Yellowstone National Park After Floods

Yellowstone National Park endured historic levels of flooding earlier this summer. Altogether, it saw five inches of rain accumulate in just a few days. Cleanup efforts after the fact began months ago. However, Montana’s Army National Guard recently aided in pulling a stranded front end loader from one of the national park’s canyons after it became wedged in an inaccessible area during the floods.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

557K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy