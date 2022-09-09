On September 20th, Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating its Famous Queso with three new offers giving Queso-obsessed fans various chances to enjoy Queso anywhere, anytime. Moe’s Rewards Members can enter to win the Queso Incognito and Liquid Gold Queso card unlocking unlimited queso for the remainder of 2022. Moe’s 3-cheese queso with diced jalapeños can now be enjoyed whenever and wherever with the new Queso Incognito that keeps your liquid gold incognito with a container appearing to be a portable speaker. Sneak into restaurants, movie theaters, football tailgating, or even Mom’s Sunday dinner – no one will ever know.

