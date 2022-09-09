Read full article on original website
2022 Study: South Carolina ranks #45 in Transportation and Infrastructure Safety
Top, a global marketing agency, released the Safest States in America, a study that identifies which states are the safest in transportation and infrastructure. According to that study, South Carolina ranks 45th in the country in Transportation and Infrastructure Safety. The study, which is based on the analysis of relevant...
South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
Five South Carolina Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on schools’ overall academic performance. “We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina schools that have been honored...
New Poll Shows Joe Cunningham Closing Gap on Gov. McMaster
A new poll conducted by the Joe Cunningham-Tally Casey campaign shows a tightening race for governor, with incumbent Henry McMaster leading Cunningham by seven points statewide. You can read the poll summary here. Cunningham enters the race leading McMaster among key subgroups, winning independents by +10 and women by +9....
Next Charleston Green Drinks Event to Focus on “Resilience & Flooding”
Charleston Green Drinks, an inclusive community for people passionate about the environment, will host their next event at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20th at Commonhouse Aleworks. This month’s theme is “Resilience & Flooding” and discusses will focus on flooding issues in the Lowcountry and some of the ways we can collectively be more resilient in the face of rising seas and climate change.
September 20th is Free Queso Day at Moe’s Southwest Grills in South Carolina
On September 20th, Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating its Famous Queso with three new offers giving Queso-obsessed fans various chances to enjoy Queso anywhere, anytime. Moe’s Rewards Members can enter to win the Queso Incognito and Liquid Gold Queso card unlocking unlimited queso for the remainder of 2022. Moe’s 3-cheese queso with diced jalapeños can now be enjoyed whenever and wherever with the new Queso Incognito that keeps your liquid gold incognito with a container appearing to be a portable speaker. Sneak into restaurants, movie theaters, football tailgating, or even Mom’s Sunday dinner – no one will ever know.
Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Studio Coming to James Island
Pluff Mud Pottery, a paint-your-own-pottery studio, is coming to James Island. The new business will be located in the new Publix shopping center at 1411 Folly Road, Suite 306. Owners Pete Rivas and Sarah Bradbury say Pluff Mud Pottery will be a creative space where artists and non-artists of all...
Avery Roberson from The Voice to Perform in West Ashley
Avery Roberson, a Rutherfordton, North Carolina native, stole the hearts of viewers on NBC’s popular show The Voice as a member of Team Blake Shelton, later stolen by Kelsea Ballerini for Team Kelly Clarkson. He received a rare 4-chair turn from judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas with his performance of Tim McGraw’s song “If You’re Reading This.” He finished the competition in the top 28.
