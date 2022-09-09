Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing mother and child
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and her child.
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
Franklin Co. Tennessee Sheriff searching for homicide suspect
FRANKLIN Co, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that is a suspect in a criminal homicide. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Steve Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Nashville police officer, 29, loses battle with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are mourning the death of one of their own. Officer Crockett Bruce lost his battle with cancer on Monday, the department said. He was just 29 years old. Bruce served with the Hermitage Precinct. He was a devoted husband and father. The department...
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
A TEEN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY OVER THE WEEKEND IN MAURY COUNTY IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS BEING FIRED SATURDAY NIGHT AROUND 7 ON THIRD AVENUE IN MT. PLEASANT. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS WITH THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THE SHOOTER WAS A 14-YEAR-OLD WHO SHOT AN ADULT MALE AT THE SCENE. THE MALE WAS AIRLIFTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITLA WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
UPDATE: Serious Auto Accident on I-24 in Murfreesboro Area this past Sunday
Around 5 o’clock on Sunday evening (09/11/22), there was a serious auto accident on I-24, two miles from the Joe B. Jackson interchange. As a result of the wreck, a 23-year-old woman had to be flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. Desiree McDaniel of Murfreesboro was...
Criminal homicide warrant issued for man after deadly shooting in Nashville store
Metro police have issued a criminal homicide warrant for a 19-year-old following a deadly shooting that occurred inside a Nashville store on Saturday night.
Nashville woman found dead in burning car identified
Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a burning vehicle under an I-24 overpass.
Nashville man charged with aggravated assault on Mt. Juliet law enforcement officers
MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A Nashville man who escaped police custody on multiple occasions in one day is captured. Mt. Juliet police encountered someone driving recklessly, almost striking police vehicles, at 1:15 a.m. and at 8 a.m. Sunday, but officers discontinued following the Mustang due to conditions. At 3:51 p.m., police encountered the Mustang again.
Man charged after drugs found in Goodlettsville
A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested at a motel in Goodlettsville.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Warns of More Phone Scams Using Deputies Names
(Rutherford County, TN) Criminals are falsely using Sheriff’s deputies’ names to terrify victims and convince the victims to send them money. A 35-year-old Rutherford County woman said she received a call this week from someone using the name of Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Goodwin. The caller posing as...
14-year-old accused of shooting family member in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old family member in Mt. Pleasant.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
Investigation underway after body found in burned vehicle under I-24
A death investigation is underway after police say a body was found inside a burned vehicle in South Nashville.
Human remains found by Cookeville police believed to be missing man
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains were found Wednesday in Cookeville as detectives searched for a missing man. Detectives were searching in a remote area near South Jefferson Avenue for Stephen Scott, 53, who has been missing since July 6. Since then, Cookeville officers had made repeated attempts to locate Scott and entered him as missing in the National Crime Information Center system.
