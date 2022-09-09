ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bug Mungus
3d ago

30% to the attnys and 30% to the IRS and 20% to the Mn governors mansion don't leave much. That giant sucking sound of a gov that doubles in size every five years but destroys our standard of living in an attempt to stop 25000 years of the earths warming.

CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
