Bug Mungus
3d ago
30% to the attnys and 30% to the IRS and 20% to the Mn governors mansion don't leave much. That giant sucking sound of a gov that doubles in size every five years but destroys our standard of living in an attempt to stop 25000 years of the earths warming.
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes
A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel. That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning. "I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman...
1 arrested following St. Paul standoff: "A potential tragic situation was avoided"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say a 32-year-old man is in custody following a standoff involving a knife Saturday afternoon.According to police, officers were called at around 3:30 p.m. to a domestic incident at a residence on the 400 block of Hope Street. Police say arriving officers were confronted by a man with a knife. "The other residents of the house were escorted away, and the scene was secured with a perimeter. Saint Paul Police SWAT and negotiators were called," police told WCCO. At one point, the suspect attempted to start a house fire. "Saint Paul Fire was able to turn off the natural gas line to the house and control the fire," police said. At around 9 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody after a search warrant was obtained. "A potential tragic situation was avoided," police said. He was medically evaluated for possible exposure to smoke and then booked into the Ramsey County Jail. Police say the man awaits pending charges related to the domestic incident and the fire.
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
New trial for man convicted in fatal St. Paul road rage shooting
A man who was convicted of murder charges in a St. Paul road rage incident in 2020 will get a new trial after having his conviction reversed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday that will reverse the second-degree murder conviction for Anthony Trifiletti in the killing of Douglas Lewis. He was to serve a 12½-year prison sentence as a result, but that will be scrapped for a new trial.
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police
One man is in custody after threatening to set a house on fire during a standoff with St. Paul police that lasted more than five hours. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a domestic incident on the 400 block of Hope Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
St. Paul business owners sue to block construction of East Seventh Street day shelter
A vacant commercial property at 421 E. Seventh St. is set to become a permanent day shelter operated by the Listening House, a longtime local nonprofit offering services to people experiencing homelessness. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A group of St. Paul business owners and neighbors...
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation.
Man guilty of shooting at ex-girlfriend, 3 kids in I-90 car chase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kahlid Holliday, 25, was found guilty of Attempted Murder for chasing and shooting at his ex-girlfriend on I-90, while his 3 children were in the car. According to police, the incident happened around 4:14 p.m. near I-90 and Rote Road on October 23rd. Police said Holliday got into an argument with […]
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the land...
Hours-long police standoff in St. Paul ends with the suspect in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A seven-hour-long standoff Saturday between St. Paul Police and a man who had barricaded himself in a home ended peacefully with the suspect in custody. St. Paul Police say the incident started with a domestic dispute around 2 p.m. at 7th Street East and...
Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges
Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
