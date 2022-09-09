ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ESPN

Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer agree to reworked contract, agents say

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After requesting an extension this offseason, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a reworked contract for the 2022 season that includes up to $2 million in incentives, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln told ESPN's Field Yates on Saturday. "Jordan appreciates this...
