Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;

Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO