Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;

Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Wings & Wheels hangar party set Sept. 30
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will host a Wings & Wheels Island Hangar Party from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at Delaware Coastal Airport, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown. Attendees can enjoy a buffet dinner, dancing and fun. Revelation Craft Brewery will be selling beer. Freebirds mobile bar will...
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
capemayvibe.com
The trifecta: Beachfront Location, BYOB, and an out-of-this-world Brunch Menu! Sound like a good way to spend your weekend? We t…
The trifecta: Beachfront Location, BYOB, and an out-of-this-world Brunch Menu!. Sound like a good way to spend your weekend? We thought so, too. Join us at Younger Brother! Our menus & hours, plus reservations are available at YBCapeMay.com. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Journal
Escape the crowds, access the water at two new parks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Looking for someplace quiet to paddle along verdant shores? To follow butterflies flitting across fields of wildflowers and hear birds calling as you stroll through a forest? To picnic by the water or cast a fishing line?. Outdoor enthusiasts eager to get away from the crowds thronging many parks and...
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert canceled for Rehoboth Beach man
A Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach has been canceled. Delaware State Police said Shellenberger has been located, and they offered no further information. An alert was issued Sept. 5 after police said attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger had been unsuccessful, and there was a concern...
capemayvibe.com
Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher
Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Spotlight on Audrey Hammond in Milford
If you’re thinking about buying a house in a certain neighborhood, wouldn’t it be great to talk with a neighbor first?. That’s the spirit of our new series: Active Adults Agents Close to Home. Over the next few weeks we’ll profile several who will tell us what...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
WMDT.com
Beebe updates visitor policy at Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced updates to its visitation policy at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. As of Monday, September 12th, inpatients may have well visitors throughout their stay. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers around the clock. Additionally, oncology patients may have one well support person accompany them for all appointments and treatments at the Tunnell Cancer Center and/or South Coastal Cancer Center.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Travel notes: American’s flight cuts; Cultural attraction-hotel offer; Amtrak group fare
December travelers will see fewer flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport. The Philadelphia Business Journal (subscription) reported American Airlines will cut 15% of its flights during the first two weeks of the month due to pilot and other staff shortages. Some of the cuts involve fewer flights to popular...
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
WMDT.com
Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
delcoculturevultures.com
Delaware Theatre Company presents world premiere ‘Here You Come Again’
Delaware Theatre Company is proud to present the world premiere production of the new musical, HERE YOU COME AGAIN written by Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre and Tricia Paoluccio, with songs by Dolly Parton (and others). Vilanch jokes, “In the late ’80s, I worked on Dolly Parton’s big network variety show, which jumped off a bridge like some of the people in her songs. I finally get to make it up to her.”
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids
Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
Comments / 0