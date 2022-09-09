Read full article on original website
Otis Redding Foundation breaks ground on new facility
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Otis Redding Foundation celebrated Friday, after it broke ground on the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. “This means so much to us we’ve worked so hard, my kids have worked so hard, my coaches, my team, and to finally get here just means the world to us,” said Vice President of the foundation, and daughter of the late singer, Karla Redding-Andrews.
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gray Hwy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Gray Highway just before 12:00 a.m. Sunday. According to a news release the victim was walking in the left lane when a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old male of Milledgeville, hit him. After being struck by the pickup truck the victim was also struck by a motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old male of Gray. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The male on the motorcycle was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition at this time.
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
Robins Air Force Base gives the special honors to a combat hero
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)-Robins Air Force Base gave special honors to a combat hero on Friday, for his actions taken following a terrorist attack. Master Sergeant Mathue Snow of the 78th Security Force Squadron was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his actions during a terrorist attack in Kenya in 2020.
Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night. It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County hosts Jones County in our Game of the Week
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans welcomed the Jones County Greyhounds to Fort Valley Friday night. The Trojans (1-1) were coming off a BYE last week. The Greyhounds (2-1) were looking to rebound from last week’s loss to Perry. It’s the first meeting between the...
Bar and Grill security guard shot and killed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon, who was shot while working as security for the Rodeo Bar and Grill was pronounced deceased Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 04:00 a.m after there was an altercation inside the Rodeo Bar and Grill. Multiple people were involved...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Carver
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders welcomed the Carver Tigers to Henderson Stadium Friday. The Raiders (0-2) were trying to win their first game of the season after losing to Mary Persons in Week One and Fitzgerald in Week Two. The Tigers (2-0) were ranked #2 in AAA.
