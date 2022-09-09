ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Lisa Berg-Shamhart
4d ago

Have you Biden voters had enough yet? God bless these and ALL officers who made the commitment to protect us and uphold the law. 🇺🇸🙏❤️

Burner 912
3d ago

God bless these officers for serving & protecting us. We didn’t deserve them.

CBS 46

Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
NBC News

Two deputies killed while serving a warrant in suburban Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said. The sheriff’s office in Cobb County tweeted initially that the two deputies had “died in the line of duty” and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening. “It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
wrganews.com

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Updates Most Wanted List (09/07/22)

On Wednesday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department updated the Floyd County Most Wanted List to include the following:. “Charles Nathan Ingram is wanted for Felony Probation Violations with the original charges being Burglary x 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, & Terroristic Threats.”. The Sheriff’s Office...
