South Carolina Legal Pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour Joins Saxton & Stump
Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
Sisters of Charity Foundation Announces 2022 President’s Fellows
The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina announced the start of a new class for the President’s Fellows program, an initiative in partnership with HBCUs in South Carolina that provides professional development experiences in philanthropy for African American males. The 2022-2023 President’s Fellows are:. Marcus Alexander, Benedict...
South Carolina State Museum Acquires Historic Edgefield Face Vessel
The South Carolina State Museum recently acquired a historic Edgefield face vessel (c. 1855 – 1865), filling a notable gap in its collection. This unique jug with a protruding tongue is attributed to an unknown enslaved craftsperson working in Horse Creek Valley, Edgefield District, S.C. where the master potter Dave Drake also created his large-scale inscribed vessels.
Local Literacy Nonprofit Reaches Nearly 50% More Students and Hopes to Help Children and Communities Thrive
Despite COVID-19 variants creating ongoing disruptions in schools, Reading Partners continued to provide critical literacy support to students, schools, and communities. In fact, the nonprofit provided literacy tutoring to 47% more local students in the 2021-22 school year than the year before. “The pandemic exacerbated the literacy crisis here in...
Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry
BEAUFORT SC — Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 2022. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and...
