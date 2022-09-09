Read full article on original website
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
theshadowleague.com
Fifteen-Year-Old High School Football Player Paralyzed After His First Game
Football is a dangerous sport that gets glossed over in pursuit of entertainment and competition until tragedy strikes. That fact has taken life in Minnesota as a high school football player, Ethan Glynn, is now recovering from a life-changing injury that appears to have left him paralyzed. On Friday, Glynn,...
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
willmarradio.com
Suspect in triple murder to be extradited back to Minnesota from Chicago
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minneapolis man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting five people – three fatally – Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Forty-one-year-old Antonio Wright was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and officials say when he's extradited to Minnesota, he will make his first appearance in Ramsey County District Court. Earlier, Mayor Melvin Carter applauded Saint Paul officers' "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured" this past weekend.
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns says he is 'one of the best offensive players' in NBA history
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t just think he’s one of the best offensive players in the NBA right now, but in history. This statement from Towns came when prompted by CBS Sports to ease any panic from Wolves fans about pairing up with Rudy Gobert, who the Jazz traded to Minnesota for multiple draft picks this offseason. After all, both players are centers, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out.
EP football continues hot start with trouncing of Farmington
The Eden Prairie High School football team (2-0) opened their home schedule in dominating fashion by dismantling Farmington, 51-7, on Friday at Aerie Stadium. It was a celebratory night for the Eagles even prior to kickoff. The home crowd celebrated coach Mike Grant’s 30th year at the helm of Eden Prairie Football by welcoming the [...]
How the nurses' strike will impact Minnesota hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS — As of 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 healthcare workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth hit the picket lines in the largest private sector nurse strike in the country's history. With the Minnesota Nurses Association now on strike, Minnesotans can expect to see some differences during their next hospital visit during the three-day strike.
Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar
After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight. Scanner traffic suggests...
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
4 shot, including 2 pregnant victims, outside north Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the four victims in a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar on Friday were pregnant, Minneapolis police say.Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.A 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s had life-threatening injuries. A different man in his 30s and another pregnant woman in her 20s had non-life threatening injuries.Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old. Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
KEYC
Body suspected to be missing person found
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing 20-year-old, Makhi William Nave. KEYC News Now has a reporter on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes
A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel. That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning. "I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman...
Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation
A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports. During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.
Police: Man shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald's parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.The incident is under investigation.
