Read full article on original website
Related
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s colleagues. That will not be the case if Tyner wins the election to represent Exeter as a Republican in the New Hampshire House, where climate […] The post Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WEKU
Justice Department says it is open to one of Trump's picks for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month.
Giuliani review: Andrew Kirtzman’s definitive life of Trump’s last lackey
Rudy Giuliani went from hero to zero. As mayor, he guided New York City and the nation through the trauma of 9/11. Twenty years later, Sacha Baron Cohen captured him with his hands down his pants and cameras rolled as dye ran down his sweaty face. America laughed. Before he...
Comments / 0