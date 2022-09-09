Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s colleagues. That will not be the case if Tyner wins the election to represent Exeter as a Republican in the New Hampshire House, where climate […] The post Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

POLITICS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO