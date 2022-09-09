Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Larry King
A 2019 mission trip in Germany sparked the idea of what Larry King, Wichita resident and veteran, could do for local veterans. If you didn't know any different, you would think Sojourner's Coffee House on W. Maple operates just like any other, except it doesn't. "We started April 1st of...
KAKE TV
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
KAKE TV
Wichita family in need of support before three-year-old’s third open heart surgery
A Wichita family is asking for help in preparation for their three-year-old son’s third open heart surgery. Holden Scerini’s parents, Cheyanna Fortune and Justin Scerini, said he has congenital heart disease. Only 1% of babies born in the United States are born with a congenital heart defect, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
wichitabyeb.com
More Wichita restaurants have closed in the past month
We’ve covered such restaurants as VietNom Nom and New Neighbors Bar & Grill closing, but there have been some others we haven’t touched upon yet. Molino’s Taqueria closed on Friday, Sept. 9 after opening almost four years ago. The restaurant at 2035 N. Rock Road was a build your own burritos, tacos and piratas.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
kfdi.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
McPherson police warn of bank scam
The McPherson Police Department is warning about a banking scam.
kfdi.com
Woman stabbed at south Wichita park
A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
KAKE TV
Thanks to Kansas law, police can't charge two young boys who beat up elderly Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just can't believe the world we're living in. Really. But I'll be alright," said Patricia Halsted. Halsted is still in shock about what happened in her own front yard Sunday. "They were standing up here holding onto this pole… I came over here, and I...
Two Wichita real estate companies just hired each other’s presidents
J.P. Weigand & Sons and Landmark Commercial Real Estate have each named new company presidents, and they didn’t have to look far to find them.
This Wichita restaurant has closed after just four months in business
The owner says he will continue to cater.
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
kfdi.com
Missing Wichita woman found safe
A Wichita woman who was reported missing in late August has been found safe, according to Wichita police. In a post on Twitter, police said 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found, but no details were released. Amanda was reported missing August 24th and was last seen at an I-135 rest...
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
KAKE TV
UTV rider killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old man is dead following a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) accident on Friday night. The accident happened after 10:00 PM. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP). Max Wewe of Pretty Prairie was heading eastbound on SE 20th street. His vehicle collided with a bull standing in the road. The UTV tumbled, coming to a rest in the southbound ditch on SE 20th. Both Wewe and a passenger were ejected.
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
