ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KAKE TV

Hometown Hero: Larry King

A 2019 mission trip in Germany sparked the idea of what Larry King, Wichita resident and veteran, could do for local veterans. If you didn't know any different, you would think Sojourner's Coffee House on W. Maple operates just like any other, except it doesn't. "We started April 1st of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
KAKE TV

Deadly accident claims one in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
PARK CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

More Wichita restaurants have closed in the past month

We’ve covered such restaurants as VietNom Nom and New Neighbors Bar & Grill closing, but there have been some others we haven’t touched upon yet. Molino’s Taqueria closed on Friday, Sept. 9 after opening almost four years ago. The restaurant at 2035 N. Rock Road was a build your own burritos, tacos and piratas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

One dead in north Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
kfdi.com

Woman stabbed at south Wichita park

A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch#British Royal Family#Uk#Kansans#Kake#Wichita State University
KSN News

Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
kfdi.com

Missing Wichita woman found safe

A Wichita woman who was reported missing in late August has been found safe, according to Wichita police. In a post on Twitter, police said 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found, but no details were released. Amanda was reported missing August 24th and was last seen at an I-135 rest...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

UTV rider killed in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old man is dead following a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) accident on Friday night. The accident happened after 10:00 PM. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP). Max Wewe of Pretty Prairie was heading eastbound on SE 20th street. His vehicle collided with a bull standing in the road. The UTV tumbled, coming to a rest in the southbound ditch on SE 20th. Both Wewe and a passenger were ejected.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy