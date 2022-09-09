NFL fans were distraught as it appeared the ‘Collinsworth slide’ has been officially retired

We may have seen the last of the Cris Collinsworth slide, folks.

On Thursday, the NFL officially kicked off with a primetime bout between the defending Super Bowl champions in the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Yes, friends, football is officially back! But sadly, it seems the “Collinsworth slide” may be well and truly gone.

Football fans have been aware for some time now that Al Michaels — Collinsworth’s long-time partner — has moved to Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage, which kicks off in Week 2. That reshuffling now means Mike Tirico now joins Collinsworth in the booth, and with the breaking of the fellowship comes a new era, it seems.

The “Collinsworth slide” has been a fan-favorite for years now, where Collinsworth enters the frame to begin a game in dramatic fashion. With the future of the “Collinsworth slide” in doubt now that the broadcaster is without his partner, NFL fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

NFL fans were distraught to learn there would be no "Collinsworth slide" ahead of Rams vs. Bills

And yet, some football fans were in favor of the choice to denote a new era.