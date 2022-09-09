NFL fans had lots of theories about Odell Beckham Jr. after he showed up at Rams’ opener

Since the end of the Rams’ win in Super Bowl 57 in February, speculation has run rampant about where Odell Beckham Jr. would call his NFL home in the future. Aside from cryptic hints, allusions, references, and short posts over social media platforms, the free agent playmaker — coming off a torn ACL — has basically kept his upcoming playing status hush.

During the Rams’ opener against the Bills (-2.5), Beckham Jr. might have given away his hand. As L.A. celebrated its Super Bowl win with some pregame festivities, Beckham Jr. made a joyful appearance celebrating with his former (or future?) teammates on the field.

He even reunited with Cooper Kupp and Andrew Whitworth!

The regular season is just a few days away for all other 30 teams, and Beckham Jr. still doesn’t have a new deal. If he’s making an imminent decision, this might have the blue and gold look of a guy who’s decided to stay in Southern California.

NFL fans had lots of theories about Beckham Jr's potential return to the Rams after his cameo