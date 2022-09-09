ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL fans had lots of theories about Odell Beckham Jr. after he showed up at Rams’ opener

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJkco_0hnw4amU00

Since the end of the Rams’ win in Super Bowl 57 in February, speculation has run rampant about where Odell Beckham Jr. would call his NFL home in the future. Aside from cryptic hints, allusions, references, and short posts over social media platforms, the free agent playmaker — coming off a torn ACL — has basically kept his upcoming playing status hush.

During the Rams’ opener against the Bills (-2.5), Beckham Jr. might have given away his hand. As L.A. celebrated its Super Bowl win with some pregame festivities, Beckham Jr. made a joyful appearance celebrating with his former (or future?) teammates on the field.

He even reunited with Cooper Kupp and Andrew Whitworth!

The regular season is just a few days away for all other 30 teams, and Beckham Jr. still doesn’t have a new deal. If he’s making an imminent decision, this might have the blue and gold look of a guy who’s decided to stay in Southern California.

NFL fans had lots of theories about Beckham Jr's potential return to the Rams after his cameo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Acl#Ramsnfl#Gm
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Former Jets QB Geno Smith throws touchdown on opening drive vs. Broncos

It’s been eight long years for Geno Smith since he started a Week 1 game. That was back in 2014 when he was still with the Jets. He likely never thought he’d ever start another one as the years went by. But here he is in 2022, starting a season-opener for the Seattle Seahawks and all he did was throw a touchdown pass on the opening drive against the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman couldn’t wait to talk about Russell Wilson being outplayed by Geno Smith on MNF

In his emotional return to Seattle on Monday Night Football, new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had certainly seen better days as a player. Even with deep touchdowns to new teammates and fresh suits in the tunnel walk, it was obvious a chorus of boos from Seahawks fans had thrown Wilson a bit off kilter in a stadium he called home for a decade.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith with magical start for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a new No. 1 quarterback in Geno Smith. The veteran looked like the previous QB, Russell Wilson, against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Wilson has been able to improvise for his entire career and Smith obviously learned from watching. Check out Smith as he...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN let the crowd carry Russell Wilson’s first snap against the Seahawks in cool MNF moment

Russell Wilson’s first game back in Seattle was always going to be ripe for prime storytelling moments, and Monday Night Football gave it all the grandeur it deserved. From Wilson’s spectacular pregame fit to the chorus of boos that rained down upon him while taking the field, the drama surrounding this meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos was off the charts. And ESPN knew it too, as they turned Wilson’s first snap against his former team into a masterclass in broadcasting.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Denver Broncos will meet the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the NFL season at Lumen Field. The Broncos will be looking to improve over last year when they won only 7 games and will look to head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new QB Russell Wilson to shake things up this season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have moved on from Wilson and will give Geno Smith the start tonight, that could all change with Drew Lock just a snap away if Geno can’t handle the heat.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy