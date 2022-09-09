ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing with moving moment of silence before Bills-Rams opener

By Mary Clarke
 4 days ago
The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

While there have been a handful of sports postponements around the globe due to the news, tributes have been flowing freely from teams such as Manchester United and West Ham as the day has progressed. Leagues such as the EuroBasket also paid tribute.

Count the NFL now among the sports leagues that have memorialized the departed monarch, as ahead of Thursday night’s 2022 NFL season kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, a moment of silence was held to honor the late Queen of England.

