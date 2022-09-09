Read full article on original website
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Interstate 91 north in Wallingford on Monday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the northbound side of the highway was closed between exits 13 and 14. Troopers were said to be on the scene for an investigation. Two vehicles...
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries after officials said they were attacked by a dog while battling a house fire in Derby on Sunday. Fire crews were called to a reported fire on Spring Street around 5:47 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found a working...
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Plainville on Sunday. Firefighters said they spent hours at the scene on East Main Street. No injuries were reported and crews were able to get the fire under control. An investigation into how it started continues.
FARMINGTON — A vehicle crashed into a retail building in the town’s Unionville neighborhood Sunday, causing significant damage, officials said. Emergency crews responded at 6:10 p.m. to the collision at 12 Mill St. a retail building that houses a Dunkin’ and a cellphone store, according to Tunxis Hose Fire Station Chief Richard Higley.
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man who was driving with a 9-year-old relative in a pickup truck is accused of pulling out a handgun during a road rage incident. Plymouth police charged 43-year-old Floyd Morey with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. According to police, Morey was behind the...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver and vehicle are being sought by police in Bristol following a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Sept. 10 around 9:50 a.m. Police said the driver was initially headed south on Jerome Avenue and fled west on Farmington Avenue toward Price Chopper. The vehicle was...
A dozen people were hospitalized in Connecticut after a transit bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The crash took place in New Haven County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, in the town of Orange on Route 34 near the intersection with Racebrook Road. An initial investigation revealed that...
DERBY — The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that was reported just before dawn on Sunday (Sept. 11). There were no major injuries reported, although one firefighter was getting evaluated by EMS for possible dehydration. Update: one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being attacked by a dog, according to a post on the Derby Fire Department Facebook page.
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
A 22-year-old man is in surgery after he was shot outside an apartment complex in Plainville Monday morning. Officials said this is the first shooting in Plainville in the last 15 to 20 years. Police said they received several 911 calls from residents at Hamlin View Terrace on Woodford Avenue...
One person is injured after a crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Saturday morning. State police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 83 was closed between Kibbe...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CT Transit bus and a pickup truck in Orange on Thursday night, according to the police. Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Rt. 34 near the intersection of Race Brook Road. Initial information showed the bus […]
Rug pulled from Farmington River not part of criminal case. Plainville police are investigating a shooting. Carrie Bulger, a Professor of Psychology at Quinnipiac University, talks about a trend called "quiet quitting" that is taking over the workplace. Updated: 5 hours ago. A military plane made a landing at Bradley...
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
