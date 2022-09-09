ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Eleventh-Hour, Hail-Mary Climate Remedy

The Inflation Reduction Act promises to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, but enables more pollution in Gulf Coast communities. It’s another day on the Gulf Coast, and locals are fighting yet another fossil fuel infrastructure project. Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren’s company, Energy Transfer, has proposed a pipeline dubbed “Blue Marlin” that would carry crude oil from an export terminal in Nederland to an offshore port in Louisiana waters.
TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building

Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
STEPHEN HEMELT — United Way of Orange County leading major food drive event; there are many ways to help

There was an Orange County need for a community food drive in 2020. That is when United Way of Orange County stepped up with a host of volunteer support. President and CEO Maureen McAllister said the event was a response to COVID-19 and the needs our community was facing with neighbors, possibly, losing their jobs or having their employment hours reduced.
PHOTO GALLERY — Houston Association of Port Arthurans provides for local students in need

Whether it was the donated clothing or the message inside, 32 Port Arthur Independent School District students on Friday were reassured that they were cared for. “I put a little note for each kid that says we believe in you and we’re just like you,” said Austin McElroy, president of the Houston Association of Port Arthurans. “We were students in Port Arthur and we had people that believed in us. We grew up in Port Arthur and were raised by a village.”
GO to the Senior Expo, Thursday November 3rd

The KFDM FOX 4 Senior Expo is designed to showcase businesses, organizations and activities in Southeast Texas. Join dozens of local organizations dedicated to serving seniors and their families. Connect with resources to help you live your best life! Admission is free. Don't miss live entertainment, door prizes and Bingo! Save the Date Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 8:30am - 2:30pm at the Beaumont Civic Center.
Jasper takes time out to remember 9-11

Local fire departments and citizens of the community joined together on Saturday to remember those that died in the tragic events of 9-11. The ceremony was held at 9:00 on Saturday morning at the 9-11 Memorial on the northwest side of the Jasper County Courthouse in Downtown Jasper. Groups participating...
Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery

A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
Dayton projects over 27,000 new residents coming to area

DAYTON - Saying growth and change are coming to Dayton has become somewhat redundant, but with 23 developments in the works currently, it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, City Manager Steve Floyd gave the annual State of the City Address to the Dayton Chamber. He spoke on the coming development, which will weigh heavily on city infrastructure soon.
See what this Port Neches woman is doing to help reduce stray cats

PORT NECHES — When a Mid County woman began to notice a cat overpopulation in her neighborhood, she went to work to spay/neuter the animals. Vyki Derrick has taken on what she calls the Lil Abbeville Cats Spay/Neuter Project. Since May 26, a total of 24 Lil Abbeville cats were spayed/neutered, 11 other local cats spayed/neutered and she collected approximately $4,000 in donations for the effort.
