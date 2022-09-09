Read full article on original website
An Eleventh-Hour, Hail-Mary Climate Remedy
The Inflation Reduction Act promises to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, but enables more pollution in Gulf Coast communities. It’s another day on the Gulf Coast, and locals are fighting yet another fossil fuel infrastructure project. Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren’s company, Energy Transfer, has proposed a pipeline dubbed “Blue Marlin” that would carry crude oil from an export terminal in Nederland to an offshore port in Louisiana waters.
Port Arthur News
TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building
Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
kjas.com
Rural Jasper Co awaits broadband as Phelan says service soon for 3k in Jefferson Co
Rural Jasper County residents and businesses are awaiting the arrival of broadband internet service. Meanwhile, Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan says that approximately 3,000 homes in rural Jefferson County will soon gain broadband service from Spectrum Communications. According to Phelan, it’s part of Spectrum's “Multiyear Rural Digital Opportunity...
Lamar University to receive $5M grant for climate change, flood resiliency research
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new federal grant from the Department of Energy awarded to Lamar University will help researchers study climate change and flood resiliency. Experts say Southeast Texas gets more rain than anywhere else in the country and many who live in the area have flooding horror stories to prove it.
Orange Leader
STEPHEN HEMELT — United Way of Orange County leading major food drive event; there are many ways to help
There was an Orange County need for a community food drive in 2020. That is when United Way of Orange County stepped up with a host of volunteer support. President and CEO Maureen McAllister said the event was a response to COVID-19 and the needs our community was facing with neighbors, possibly, losing their jobs or having their employment hours reduced.
Port Arthur News
Here’s how to pay your water bill while Port Arthur office undergoes construction
The city’s water billing office located in the City Hall Annex closed Friday and through the weekend will undergo repairs to fix an electrical issue. The city plans to reopen the location Monday, according to a public notice. Payments may be left in the night deposit box by check...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Houston Association of Port Arthurans provides for local students in need
Whether it was the donated clothing or the message inside, 32 Port Arthur Independent School District students on Friday were reassured that they were cared for. “I put a little note for each kid that says we believe in you and we’re just like you,” said Austin McElroy, president of the Houston Association of Port Arthurans. “We were students in Port Arthur and we had people that believed in us. We grew up in Port Arthur and were raised by a village.”
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
Port Arthur News
Trial nears for cold case where victim was found in Neches River off Old Ferry Road
A man accused in the 1988 homicide of a woman whose body was found in Port Arthur is scheduled to stand trial Monday — three years after being arrested in connection to the cold case. The trial for Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, of Warren, will begin Monday in the Jefferson...
KFDM-TV
GO to the Senior Expo, Thursday November 3rd
The KFDM FOX 4 Senior Expo is designed to showcase businesses, organizations and activities in Southeast Texas. Join dozens of local organizations dedicated to serving seniors and their families. Connect with resources to help you live your best life! Admission is free. Don't miss live entertainment, door prizes and Bingo! Save the Date Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 8:30am - 2:30pm at the Beaumont Civic Center.
kjas.com
Jasper takes time out to remember 9-11
Local fire departments and citizens of the community joined together on Saturday to remember those that died in the tragic events of 9-11. The ceremony was held at 9:00 on Saturday morning at the 9-11 Memorial on the northwest side of the Jasper County Courthouse in Downtown Jasper. Groups participating...
Officials release name of boat operator found dead at Boomtown USA RV resort
VIDOR, Texas — Crews found the body of Elisha McMahon, 62 of Silsbee, during a search at Boomtown USA RV Resort. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the resort after receiving reports of a missing boat operator on Friday, Capt. Joey Jacobs told 12News. McMahon, who...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United's Joseph Thomas stings the Yellowjacket's Joseph Palmero in the Hit of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week three "Hit of the Week" goes to Beaumont United High School's Beaumont United's Joseph Thomas. The week three game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Nederland High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz...
KFDM-TV
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery
A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
12newsnow.com
Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller takes it to the house in the Play of the Week for week 3
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller. The week three game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Nederland High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m. Follow...
thevindicator.com
Dayton projects over 27,000 new residents coming to area
DAYTON - Saying growth and change are coming to Dayton has become somewhat redundant, but with 23 developments in the works currently, it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, City Manager Steve Floyd gave the annual State of the City Address to the Dayton Chamber. He spoke on the coming development, which will weigh heavily on city infrastructure soon.
Port Arthur News
See what this Port Neches woman is doing to help reduce stray cats
PORT NECHES — When a Mid County woman began to notice a cat overpopulation in her neighborhood, she went to work to spay/neuter the animals. Vyki Derrick has taken on what she calls the Lil Abbeville Cats Spay/Neuter Project. Since May 26, a total of 24 Lil Abbeville cats were spayed/neutered, 11 other local cats spayed/neutered and she collected approximately $4,000 in donations for the effort.
'It was just ungodly' : Family suing Beaumont senior living facility after 'horrific' attack on 80-year-old dementia patient
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family is suing a Beaumont assisted living facility, claiming the neglect of its staff made way for an attack that worsened the memory of elderly man with dementia. The entire attack was caught on camera. The children of then 80-year-old Charles Jinks decided it was...
