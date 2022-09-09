The Union football team made history with a 76 point performance in a win over Worcester State in Saturday’s home opener. It’s the highest scoring output since November 10, 1894, when Union shut out Hamilton 96-0. The Dutchmen had 600 yards of total offense, with 251 on the ground and 349 in the air. The Union defense held the Lancers to only one rushing yard and 181 total yards. The Dutchmen start the season 2-0 with the 76-7 win. See highlights here.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO