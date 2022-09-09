ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

NECN

Registration for 127th Boston Marathon Opens Monday

Registration opened Monday morning for the 127th running of the iconic Boston Marathon, which is slated for April 17, 2023. Runners are be able to register for the marathon from 10 a.m. Monday, until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. That process is done on the Boston Athletic Association's platform, called Athlete's Village. Athletes will find the registration application on their profile homepage.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Antisemitic banner with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory displayed above Route 1 in Saugus

A small group of individuals hung a banner bearing an antisemitic conspiracy theory above Route 1 in Saugus on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The banner, which read “Jews did 9/11,” appeared to have been hung by three men wearing masks to obscure their faces, according to an image posted on the social media website Reddit and another photo shared by state auditor candidate Anthony Amore, of Winchester.
SAUGUS, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)

Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
DURHAM, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu dialed back search for fire commissioner

WHEN BOSTON Mayor Michelle Wu went looking for a new police commissioner, the search was extensive. She assembled a five-member search committee headed by former Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines. The panel spent three months talking to community leaders, holding listening sessions with the public, and conducting a multilingual survey of Boston residents. The city also hired one of the nation’s leading executive search firms for law enforcement agencies to help recruit potential candidates.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

WATCH: Mass. Remembers Victims of 9/11 at State House Ceremony

It’s been 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and there are a slate of events scheduled Sunday to remember it at the Massachusetts State House. The day of reflection started with a flag raising and name reading ceremony in Ashburton Park with Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, among others in attendance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Dutchmen make history with 76 point performance against Worcester State

The Union football team made history with a 76 point performance in a win over Worcester State in Saturday’s home opener. It’s the highest scoring output since November 10, 1894, when Union shut out Hamilton 96-0. The Dutchmen had 600 yards of total offense, with 251 on the ground and 349 in the air. The Union defense held the Lancers to only one rushing yard and 181 total yards. The Dutchmen start the season 2-0 with the 76-7 win. See highlights here.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
NECN

Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say

A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester musician Cara Brindisi to compete on 'The Voice'

Cara Brindisi has for years been a staple of the Worcester music scene, but now there's a chance she will reach a wider audience: According to a post the singer-songwriter made on Instagram, she'll be competing this season on the NBC televised singing competition, “The Voice.”. Brindisi made the...
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
graftoncommon.com

Grafton, I’m sorry. We’re breaking up.

Grafton, it’s not you. It’s me. I know the timing is horrible. I know Gannett just laid off the only person writing for The Grafton News. I know it feels like… well, I’ve been a different person lately. Grafton. I’ve found someone else. It’s a...
GRAFTON, MA

