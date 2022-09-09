Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
City of Gautier unveils new logo
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the motto around Gautier City Hall as it begins phasing out its old logo with the new one. You’ll already see the new design on the city’s social media platforms. But what about other areas, like the water tower? We asked the mayor about that.
WLOX
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several cars flow in and out of Ocean Springs, and the city is cracking down on uninsured cars with traffic cameras through a company named Securix. The city says if someone pays a $300 Securix ticket, it receives $150 of that payment. According to Julian...
WLOX
Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
WLOX
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picayune Item
Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune
A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
WLOX
Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
WLOX
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
WLOX
City of Picayune honors members of United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the historic City Hall at the Veterans Memorial, the City of Picayune recognized and honored Marine Lance Corporal Gerald Wells III of Picayune and Marine Corporal William Buffington of Gillsville, Georgia. Both are members of the prestigious United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon in...
RELATED PEOPLE
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Native & Gulf Coast Developer Proposes Lagoon to Supervisors
A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 13, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport and native of Pass Christian, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
Proposed $22M lagoon would bring clear water to Mississippi Coast
A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
WLOX
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For Cindy Grefe, the Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs measures up to expectations and checks all the boxes. She and her husband are downsizing. “This little community is just perfect for us being retired and stuff and a two-bedroom would work great for...
wxxv25.com
Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Pascagoula Public Library hosts AARP voter registration drive
In Their Shoes: Miss Mississippi shows ranch life roots, prepares to take on nationals. On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we meet our reigning Miss Mississippi USA, Hailey White, as she prepares to go to nationals. 'Paws Under the Oaks' event encourages responsible dog ownership. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The...
WLOX
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
WLOX
Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
WLOX
Medical marijuana dispensary blocked from opening in Biloxi
Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 6 hours ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
healthcarejournalbr.com
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Welcomes Louis Hebert, MD
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes Louis Hebert, MD, as an otolaryngology specialist serving the Northshore. Located in Slidell, Hebert is an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor with more than 38 years of experience in otologic conditions and procedures. Hebert is accepting new patients and accepts most...
WLOX
Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse
Anthony Montgomery from Hancock Whitney joins us to tell us about the upcoming Gaston Point Home Equity and Resources Expo and how coast organizations are coming together to help residents get the information they need when it comes to their home and finances. Slavic Ladies Auxiliary makes classic pusharatas, debuts...
Comments / 1