Boston College Kids: ‘See Something, Say Something,' Police Commissioner Says
With college students return to Boston at the start of the fall season and the city's nightlife heats up, the city's new police commissioner sent out a message Monday warning them about reports of "roofie" incidents and urging them to use rideshares safely. Commissioner Michael Cox said that the Boston...
Biden Hopes ‘Supercharged Moonshot' Will Rally Americans Behind Cancer, Health Research
President Joe Biden was in Boston Monday calling for Americans to come together in a push to find a cure for cancers, hoping a divided country can unify around a cause to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients and families. The Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative that...
Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say
A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
Students Arrested for Bringing Knives to Fitchburg High School
Two students were arrested for bringing knives to Fitchburg High School on Monday morning. Fitchburg police said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from staff at the school saying that a threat might have been made to the school. The threat reportedly involved the possibility that a weapon had been brought to the school by a 17-year-old male student.
Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day
Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction; Smoke Visible on Radar
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. Aerial apparatus was used to put out the fire,...
Hurricane Earl Sends Big Waves, Rip Current Threat to New England Waters
For Captain Dan Schaefer and his wife Pamela, it was quite a boat ride into Gloucester, Massachusetts, for lunch on Friday. "It was fun for me, not for her," Schaefer said. "About 4-5-footers." Those waves, and the chance for dangerous rip currents, are expected to pick up going into the...
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location
The original location of a local group of burger spots is moving, but it won't be moving very far. According to a message sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Tasty Burger in the Fenway section of Boston is planning to move, with a Boston Business Journal article saying that the dining spot will leave its space at 1301 Boylston Street before the end of the year and immediately reopen around the corner at 86 Van Ness Street in the mixed-use development that is home to Eventide and Blackbird Doughnuts. The original Tasty Burger first opened in a former gas station space back in 2010 and now has locations in Downtown Crossing, the Back Bay, the North Station area, and Cambridge's Harvard Square, and an outlet in the Central Square section of Cambridge could be coming as well.
Gunshots Ring Out in Daylight in Cambridge, Police Say
Gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was under investigation on Sunday, local police said. Streets were closed in Cambridgeport near Market and Bristol streets, where bullet casings were found, Cambridge police said in the afternoon. No one appeared to be hurt, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting...
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
New Ferry Service Connects Downtown With East Boston
A new MBTA ferry service between East Boston and downtown begins Monday morning, connecting Lewis Mall and Long Wharf with a 10-minute ride across Boston's Inner Harbor. The new ferry service, which is being funded through the state, will run seven days a week during this fall season and in spring 2023, according to a news release from the MBTA.
Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England
It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire in Somerville
An abandoned rail car caught fire in the Somerville area on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Ave., according to authorities. According to Somerville FD Local 76, engines from Cambridge and Boston assisted in taking down the fire. No injuries were...
Fatal Crash in Boxboro Under Investigation
State police are investigating the death of a man in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro, Massachusetts Friday afternoon. According to police, a car driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud, of Tewksbury, veered off the road on the northbound side of 495 and into trees in the median. Authorities...
Mansfield Official Say Weather Could Have Contributed to E. Coli Found in Drinking Water
It was a tough start to the week in Mansfield where a boil water order is in effect for the entire town after traces of E. coli were recently found in the town’s drinking water and it will likely be off limits for days. The bacteria was detected during...
Wilmington Lifts Boil Water Order Following E. Coli Detection
The town of Wilmington, Massachusetts has lifted its order for residents to boil water after E. coli was detected at a tank earlier this week. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lifted the order, effective Saturday morning. E. coli was first detected in the Hillside Storage Tank on Tuesday,...
