Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) got into a heated exchange with a local debate moderator at a Saturday evening event. Before the local “Club 20” debate in Grand Junction, Colorado, against general election Democratic challenger Adam Frisch kicked off, the GOP lawmaker took issue with debate moderator Edie Sonn. Citing an old tweet, Boebert claimed Sonn “publicly supported” her 2020 challenger, arguing that the local debate host organization was partisan. Then the two women began talking over each other, with Sonn stating: “This debate is not about me, Congresswoman Boebert!” “I am here to be the traffic cop,” the moderator continued. “I respectfully ask you to agree to the terms of this debate; if you will not do so, then we will close this down right now.” Boebert concluded by calling Sonn a “nonpartisan” moderator. Following the debate, Boebert told The Daily Beast that she “felt it was important for the moderator to disclose her public support for my previous Democrat opponent,” while adding, “then we had a good debate.”

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO