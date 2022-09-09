Read full article on original website
Clark Adams
3d ago
There was some clear bias by the moderators against Mr. Malloy, I witnessed more than a few smirks during Mr. Malloy's comments.
Utah's Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for U.S. Senate
In the 2022 midterm election, Utah's Evan McMullin is emerging as the nation's most competitive independent candidate running for Senate.
SC Democrats call on their party's US Senate nominee to quit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The South Carolina Democrat vying to oust Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is facing calls from within her own party to fold her campaign, following the publication of additional leaked audio in which she appears to make disparaging remarks about her constituents. The...
NBC News
In final battleground primary of the year, N.H. GOP Senate race showcases bitter divides
Months of hard-fought races between establishment and Trump Republicans are coming to an end tomorrow with the N.H. primaries. GOP voters will pick their nominee to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) in yet another race that could determine control of the Senate in November. Don Bolduc, who has echoed Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, will face off with Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by mainstream Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.Sept. 12, 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: GOP race for New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat in spotlight
(The Center Square) – Five Republicans are competing in New Hampshire's closely watched primary on Tuesday for a shot to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. The marquee race features retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, a far-right conservative who has echoed former Republican President...
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
AOL Corp
The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
NBC News
New Hampshire Republican Senate hopefuls trash FBI, 2020 election results on debate stage
Republican candidates in a New Hampshire Senate primary debate over the weekend raced to the right, casting doubt on the 2020 election and discrediting the FBI after the recent search of former President Donald Trump's home. Speaking at a debate sponsored by the Government Integrity Project, a conservative group, retired...
‘This Debate Is Not About Me!’: Lauren Boebert Picks Argument With Debate Moderator
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) got into a heated exchange with a local debate moderator at a Saturday evening event. Before the local “Club 20” debate in Grand Junction, Colorado, against general election Democratic challenger Adam Frisch kicked off, the GOP lawmaker took issue with debate moderator Edie Sonn. Citing an old tweet, Boebert claimed Sonn “publicly supported” her 2020 challenger, arguing that the local debate host organization was partisan. Then the two women began talking over each other, with Sonn stating: “This debate is not about me, Congresswoman Boebert!” “I am here to be the traffic cop,” the moderator continued. “I respectfully ask you to agree to the terms of this debate; if you will not do so, then we will close this down right now.” Boebert concluded by calling Sonn a “nonpartisan” moderator. Following the debate, Boebert told The Daily Beast that she “felt it was important for the moderator to disclose her public support for my previous Democrat opponent,” while adding, “then we had a good debate.”
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Biden again says ‘vote against' candidates who oppose assault weapons ban—even though five Dems did just that
Three Democrat representatives who voted against the assault weapon ban and are seeking are re-election this fall are staying silent after President Biden told Americans for the second time Tuesday to "vote against" any candidate opposes a ban. Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday to talk about his Safer American...
New poll shows Biden approval rising as Democrats overtake Republicans on generic ballot
A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows the Democratic Party in newly strong shape, just more than two months before the upcoming midterm elections. Thanks to a surge of support from independent voters and a surge in support and enthusiasm from younger voters, women, and voters of color, the poll found that a plurality of voters would now rather see the Democrats control Congress next year than the Republicans — the party’s first generic ballot lead in a Wall Street Journal poll this year.The Democrats have plenty of evidence beyond polling pointing to their political revival as...
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
Democrats have seen their chances in this year's midterms improve with Biden's approval rating trending upwards.
Dear GOP, ranked choice voting could’ve been your friend in Alaska
Republicans have been up in arms about “jungle primaries,” or nonpartisan open primaries, and ranked choice voting, or RCV, systems that eschew traditional election formats. Such is the rage that in both Tennessee and Florida, laws have been enacted that essentially forbid any jurisdiction from experimenting with ranked choice voting in any format. And after Democrat Mary Peltola’s surprising victory in Alaska’s special U.S. House election last week to fill the vacant seat of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March, rallying cries against RCV have reached a fever pitch. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long opposed RCV, even called the format “a scam“ in a tweet following the results.
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator
It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
