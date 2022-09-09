ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum, TX

Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen

September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
JOAQUIN, TX
