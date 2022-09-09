Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, TexasTour Tyler TexasHenderson, TX
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview dominates Tyler Legacy 69-0; Coach King gets 200th win
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Tyler Legacy, 69-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
Troup ISD asks community to wear blue in support of injured football player
UPDATE (Sept. 11) – The Troup Independent School District is asking the community to wear blue on Monday, Sept 12 in support of Cooper Reid. Reid suffered a head injury during the school’s homecoming game on Friday night. TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The Troup community held a prayer vigil for Cooper Reid on Saturday night, […]
scttx.com
Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
ketk.com
Prayer vigil to be held for Troup football player injured in Homecoming game
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – First Baptist Church of Troup posted on Facebook Saturday to say they will be holding a prayer vigil for Cooper Reid Saturday night at the football stadium. According to the post, Reid suffered a head injury in last night’s homecoming football game. Troup ISD also...
East Texas high school football player suffers severe head injury during homecoming game
TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury during a Friday night homecoming game. According to First Baptist Church Troup, Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High Schoo, was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo. "We believe in...
Play of the Night: Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton’s outstanding sliding catch
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — Our Fever Play of the Night took us to Daingerfield, where the Tigers were in a shootout with the visiting Timpson Bears. In the first half, Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson aired the ball out and found Aeryn Hampton, and the Texas Longhorn commit made a sliding catch in the endzone […]
BLUE FOR #22: Troup business serving up special drink for Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas — Today, school districts and businesses all over East Texas are wearing blue for a high school football player who suffered a severe brain injury during a Friday night football game. Cooper Reid is still in the hospital and is being monitored by doctors. His family continues...
Longview stays undefeated on 2022 season after 69-0 road win over Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are still undefeated in the 2022 season after getting a road win on Friday night against the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders. The final score was: 69-0 Next week, Longview will head to Lufkin to take on the Panthers, while Tyler Legacy will head to Texarkana to play Texas […]
Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in crash; 3 other students also injured
HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD is mourning the loss of a student and his father. According to HISD, the unidentified student and his father were killed in a crash on Sunday. The district says three other students were also injured in the wreck. Counselors will be available Monday for...
KLTV
Tatum Honors Mayflower Team
Jarvis Christian University meets with Hawkins community in plan to form ‘communiversity’. The Hawkins mayor and other community leaders engaged in a short program of objectives the school proposed to begin a partnership with the city. 20th annual Family History Fair helps East Texans learn their genealogy. Updated: 3...
FEVER GAME OF THE WEEK: Timpson beats Daingerfield 54-28
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – The Timpson Bears are one step closer to their goal of a state championship after taking down the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday night. The final score was: 54-28. Next week, Daingerfield will take on Hughes Springs at a neutral site, while Timpson will host Waskom.
Tyler ISD's Jack Elementary commemorates 9/11 during its annual Patriot Day ceremony
TYLER, Texas — Several students got the chance to express their gratitude to veterans and first responders during the 21st annual Patriot Day ceremony at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School. The school was named after Tyler ISD alumnus Dr. Bryan C. Jack, an economist who worked at the...
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse takes down Corsicana 48-17
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Corsicana Tigers went head-to-head with the Whitehouse Wildcats in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Corsicana, 48-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
Tyler ISD alumnus, elementary school namesake Dr. Bryan C. Jack remembered on 9/11 anniversary
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video features the annual Patriot Day ceremony at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School. Twenty-one years ago, more than 2,900 people lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, including a Tyler ISD alumnus and namesake of one of the district's elementary schools.
KTRE
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. A man who told law enforcement officers he robbed a bank in Groveton to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding has been sentenced to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches High...
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Jury trial set for Tyler stepfather accused of dipping 4-year-old in boiling water
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A trial date has been set for a Tyler man who was indicted after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted on Aug. 11 for first-degree felony injury to a child, and a jury trial for his case has been set for Nov. 14. According to […]
KLTV
Kilgore police searching for theft suspect caught on camera
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off. A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off. Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. Updated: 3 hours ago. A man who told law enforcement...
Nacogdoches woman, British native celebrates legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Sharon Brewer, a British native who has called East Texas home for nearly 20 years, grew up loving the royal family. She and her family are now mourning after the death of their beloved queen. "I'm from England. I'm from Ipswich. I moved here in 2003...
