Fort Hall, ID

Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres

By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.

The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat.

The blaze ignited in the 2 1/2 Mile Road area northeast of Chubbuck around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and spread rapidly in the hills and grassland, authorities said.

Emergency responders shut down 2 1/2 Mile Road because of the blaze and the public should stay away from the area until the fire has been extinguished.

The fire began near Fort Hall Reservation land and then spread onto the reservation in the Ross Fork Creek area, the tribes reported.

In a move showing the seriousness of the situation, the tribes have activated their emergency operations center to help coordinate the emergency response to the wildfire.

As of early Thursday evening the blaze had not resulted in any injuries and no structures had been damaged, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and several local fire departments are on the scene battling the fire.

Firefighting aircraft are dropping retardant on the fire to stop its spread.

Authorities said they do not yet know what caused the blaze.

