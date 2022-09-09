ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Reward of up to $5,000 offered after identification of body found at Miami-Dade school

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The body with a gunshot wound found outside Oak Grove Elementary School Tuesday morning was that of Peter Stlouis, according to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys’ Twitter account.

Miami-Dade police said the 26-year-old’s body was found near the outdoor basketball courts at the school before students arrived.

Anyone with information on who shot Stlouis — and wants a part of a reward up to $5,000 — can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously either online or by phone at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say

WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
WEST PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

81-year-old man reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for an 81-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Jesus Serpa was last seen in the city’s Model City area wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black pants. Serpa, who has diabetes, is 5 feet,...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Violent Crime
WSVN-TV

West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
WEST PARK, FL
Click10.com

Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner

North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

House fire under investigation in northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County, FLA – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday night. Local 10′s cameras spotted crews working to put out the flames at the home located at 16998 NW 48th Court. First responders tell Local 10 News the fire erupted shortly...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

85-Year-Old Woman Dies After Shooting in Liberty City

Police said that an 85-year-old lady was shot and died in Liberty City on Friday night. At roughly 6:30 p.m., Miami Police arrived. to the vicinity of 52nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, where they discovered the lady with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Talk Media

Coral Springs Man Secretly Recorded Colleagues Using Bathroom at Business

A Coral Springs man was arrested last week for filming his coworkers as they used the bathroom in their Coconut Creek workplace, court records show. Kyle Conze, 27, of 3115 Coral Hills Dr., was charged with video voyeurism on Sept. 6 after a female colleague of Conze’s at Ice Mig, a wholesale liquidation company at 6601 Lyons Rd., discovered a small portable camera hidden inside a box of bandages in the business bathroom, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police

Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
WEST PERRINE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
thesource.com

Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones

According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy