Reward of up to $5,000 offered after identification of body found at Miami-Dade school

The body with a gunshot wound found outside Oak Grove Elementary School Tuesday morning was that of Peter Stlouis, according to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys’ Twitter account.

Miami-Dade police said the 26-year-old’s body was found near the outdoor basketball courts at the school before students arrived.

Anyone with information on who shot Stlouis — and wants a part of a reward up to $5,000 — can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously either online or by phone at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).