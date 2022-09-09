Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
Only In Florida: Giant Alligator Seen Strapped To SUV On I-95
A Florida driver couldn’t miss an alligator tied to the rear bumper of an SUV while driving down a Florida highway last weekend. The large gator appeared to be dead with a rope wrapped around its snout, body, and tail as the vehicle traveled along Interstate 95. “It
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
WESH
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
News4Jax.com
Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
click orlando
Storms get started a little later in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another stormy afternoon for a lot of Central Florida, but more of the early side of the day will be dry. With the later start time to storms, look for temperatures to surge into the low-to-mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Storm chances are at 60% late Sunday afternoon.
cbs12.com
Questions regarding storm threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and storms are in the forecast the next few days. A cold front sweeping east across the eastern third of the nation is approaching the state of Florida. Out ahead of that frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is spilling onshore along the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Longboat Observer
Wild Florida: Invasive plants displace natives, threaten biodiversity
Like a web, all forms of life are connected in some way and contribute to the stability of our region's ecosystems, maintaining balance and supporting life. Plant communities are an important part of this web. And Florida native plant species — ones that naturally occur in our area — are critical for its health.
Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Get Ready as Peak of the Hurricane Season Begins
Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis urged Floridians to prepare as Florida entered the peak of the 2022 Hurricane Season on Saturday. Patronis said his Prepare Florida website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared. “The peak...
Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.
mountain-topmedia.com
On This Day, Sept. 9: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
On Sept. 9, 2017, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, leaving millions without power. The Category 5 storm was blamed for more than 130 deaths.
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
This Florida State Park Features an Award-Winning Beach and a Historic Lighthouse
Many Florida State Parks are popular because they offer a reprieve close to an urban center. Visitors can travel a short distance and escape into nature, history, and enjoyable activities. Some of Florida's state parks have bonus features like caves, beaches, or lighthouses. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, just a short drive from Miami, has two of the three.
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing
Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.
Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we near the peak of hurricane season, it’s important to prepare your family and your home for any hurricanes that may come to central Florida. We pulled together the following checklist of things you should include in your supply kit based on recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center.
Report: Florida Has a Secret Surveillance System At Toll Roads Tracking You and Your Car
Florida has a secret surveillance program collecting private information at toll booths, and it doesn't want you to know about it. The post Report: Florida Has a Secret Surveillance System At Toll Roads Tracking You and Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off After ‘Raceway’ Pitstop
A Florida woman’s pitstop at a Raceway gas station led to a $1,000,000 win on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced that Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the
