Nashville, TN

MidStuckDle
1d ago

Why is this an article on black owned and not simply the best restaurants? And people wonder why there is racism. The NEWS does it.

WATE

Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival

The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Learn About Nashville-Based Cut and Sew Company Prange Apparel

When Megan Prange started her career in the fashion industry as a freelance pattern and sample maker for independent designers, she quickly discovered some unaddressed challenges she couldn’t ignore. With massive order minimums being an industry norm, Prange realized just how hard it was for up-and-coming designers to break...
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?

Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
NASHVILLE, TN
captimes.com

Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work

American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

