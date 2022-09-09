Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Vitae Springs Fire evacuation levels reduced; firefighters plan patrols to fight hot spots
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire officials, has given the go-ahead to further downgrade the evacuation levels for the Vitae Springs Fire near Salem. As of this afternoon, the following areas remain at a Level 1: Be Ready status. Vitae Springs Road between...
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
‘It’s prehistoric over here’: Planned power outages last longer than expected in parts of Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Houses along Red Cedar Court in Portland's West Hills were dark Sunday morning. The families living there are just some of the hundred Oregonians who woke up Sunday morning without power after planned outages from Portland General Electric and Pacific Power. The utility companies cut power...
KTVL
PGE shuts off power to 5 more areas at 'higher risk' of fires
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric shut off power to five more areas Saturday morning as the Pacific Northwest faces another day of critical fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in place through Saturday night as hot weather and a strong east wind would cause any fire starts to rapidly spread.
987thebull.com
PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.
KATU.com
Pacific Power restores power to all customers affected by the temporary shut down
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power has restored power to their customers this afternoon. Officials at Pacific Power said decreased wildfire conditions allowed personnel to begin patrolling lines to do safety checks. Vegetation debris was cleared in some spots and minor wind damage repair was required in other areas, officials...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday
Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
KATU.com
Thousands without power as fire risk continues
CORBETT, Ore. — Thousands of residents in Multnomah County are heading into the weekend without power, as utilities cut power Friday to reduce the risk of power lines sparking blazes. Shannon Jolley, who lives in Corbett, has been without power since 5 a.m. Friday. She said while it is...
KATU.com
Vitae Springs Fire update; fire expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended time
SALEM, Ore. — Fire officials say the Vitae Springs Fire remained within the existing containment lines and crews from agencies across the region continue to assist Salem Fire Department crews. The fire is expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended period of time, officials say. Firefighters will...
KATU.com
All McIver Fire evacuations have been dropped, park to remained closed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County has lifted all the evacuations with the McIver Fire. Officials say that Milo McIver State Park will remain closed. Police will contact campers to assist them to recover any property they may have left behind during the evacuations.
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
KATU.com
Metro area school districts focus on air filtration, cooling systems
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — When students go back to school, parents go back to monitoring their kids' coughs, sniffles, fevers, and other symptoms. And so do schools. This fall, school districts are continuing to take preventative measures against Covid and other airborne viruses. This includes maintaining high-efficiency air filters...
canbyfirst.com
Area Districts Respond to Overnight Brush Fires; Unrelated Crash Knocks Out Power to Canby PD
Canby-area residents awoke to eerie déjà vu, as the sky was turned hazy and yellow by smoke from nearby brush fires including one that burned 35 acres in and around Milo McIver State Park Fire in Estacada, evoking the start of the disastrous wildfires of September 2020 almost exactly two years ago.
kptv.com
Dry & dangerous easterly wind arriving this morning as planned power outages begin
The forecast is turning out as expected this morning. Cool Canadian air (cool by early September standards) has surged south into Eastern Washington and Oregon. That’s dense, heavier air = higher pressure. That air is surging over the Cascades and through the Columbia River Gorge; the dreaded late summer “east wind pattern”. This is always a problem over/west of the Cascades if fuels are dry and that’s the case this year...no rain for most of us in two months. If we would have seen showers a few days ago this pattern would not be a big issue; each early fall is different. Last year wasn’t a problem.
kptv.com
Rural Clackamas County deals with no running water amid power shutoffs
ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - It is an all out effort by Oregon’s largest utility to prevent the next massive wildfire. Portland General Electric has shut down power for most homes off Highway 211 between Estacada and Dodge as of early Friday. One of those homeowners is Julie Stapleton, who...
KATU.com
Single lightning strike in Portland's West Hills sets off loud thunderclap, not explosions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you hear a loud rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon? You weren’t the only one apparently. Callers to KATU News asked if there had been an explosion in SW Portland, while social media was flooded with posts about heading a loud noise around 2:15 p.m. as a single lightning bolt set off the thunderclap.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
KATU.com
Fire at Milo McIver State Park forces early morning evacuations
ESTACADA, Ore. — People throughout Clackamas County were forced to evacuate their homes early Saturday morning, following a fire at Milo McIver State Park. Linda Raab said law enforcement arrived around midnight, telling her family to leave immediately. “We had to do this in 2020 so we kind of...
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
