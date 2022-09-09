John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack

Read full article on original website
McKewon: How Nebraska football starts to clean up Frost-made mess
SEARCHING FOR THE MEDIA ENTRANCE TO AVIVA STADIUM IN DUBLIN – You could walk everywhere in Dublin, not feel like you were getting anywhere, and run into Husker fans most steps of the way. Before Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern, I chatted up some VIPs outside the stadium. Donors. Decision...
Oklahoma expecting best from in-flux Nebraska
For a moment, Ted Roof panicked. Roof – now the Oklahoma defensive coordinator – recalled Monday the last time he was in Lincoln for a football game. It was November 2012, when the then-Penn State D.C. nearly gave away his entire strategy before kickoff. A large gust of...
Final week of week of nonconference season brings top-10 matchup to Lincoln
It will be a top-10 matchup when No. 2 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Stanford in a college volleyball match Tuesday in Lincoln. Nebraska (7-0) stood still in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Stanford (4-2) moved into the top-10 following its four-set win against No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska football coaching hot board: 21 candidates for the job
Record: 15-10 Why he’d be a hit: Aranda sweats the small stuff without sweating through his shirt. A calm, thoughtful presence that points to the a new kind of college football coach, Aranda has the bonafides as a defensive coach, cutting his teeth on defensive coordinator work at Wisconsin and LSU, and has grown into an interesting head coach whose Baylor program won the Big 12 title last season. When jobs open, Aranda’s name comes up. Plus, he knows the Big Ten.
Shatel: Here's what the new Husker football coach needs to bring to Nebraska
LINCOLN — This time, hire Nebraska. Of course, that’s what Nebraska thought it did five years ago. Scott Frost was the native son, the Husker diehard. The pick of the litter. He would bring Nebraska back. That’s why there were parades thrown and books written and a feeling...
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record
Scott Frost’s boss lost sleep Saturday night. Frost lost his job as Nebraska’s football coach Sunday morning. Just three games into the 2022 season, and three weeks before his contract buyout number went down by half, the former Husker quarterback got sacked by NU athletic director Trev Alberts, said goodbye to his team and climbed into a black pickup that left Memorial Stadium.
McKewon: After Frost firing, Nebraska back at square one — but it's still a good job
LINCOLN — The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers — and even less confidence at the postgame podium.
Timeline of Scott Frost before and during his time as Nebraska's football coach
Below is a timeline of before and during Scott Frost's time as head coach of Nebraska football. Jan. 4, 1975: Scott Frost was born to Larry and Carol. Larry played football at Nebraska under Bob Devaney. Carol was the first female Olympian from Nebraska, competing in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
Amie Just: Make no mistake, Mickey Joseph deserves opportunity at his alma mater
Mickey Joseph: interim head football coach at the University of Nebraska. I wouldn’t have imagined writing that collection of words a year ago. But, at this moment, as I sit in the press box Sunday at Memorial Stadium, it’s a sentence fragment that feels good to type. Another...
Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska marked with more lows than highs
Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska was marked with more lows than highs. Here are a few. 0: Signature wins, including an 0-13 mark against top-25 opponents. Perhaps the top candidates for best victories were Michigan State and Minnesota in 2018, both of whom finished 7-6 that season. 5-22: Nebraska’s...
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Scott Frost’s Nebraska tenure now includes another ugly loss. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday night as the Eagles became the third Sun Belt team to beat a Power Five opponent in Week 2.
Trev Alberts: Nebraska's coaching search did not begin before Frost was fired
Trev Alberts wants the public to understand: Nebraska’s coaching search did not begin prematurely. The Huskers’ athletic director made it a priority Sunday to maintain respect for now-former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost. Alberts thanked Frost in front of the locker room Sunday morning. He left Frost alone to speak with his team one more time. And he made it clear that NU was invested Frost until the moment it decided to fire him.
Tom's Takes: The world of Nebraska football is angry
1. Iowa's offense vs. Nebraska's defense. Who wins? Both groups have until Nov. 25 to find a clue for that Battle Royale. On the flip side, Nebraska offense vs. Iowa defense. Something's gotta give. 2. The boo birds came out again Saturday night. Twice. Not something you hear often in...
Amie Just: Scott Frost finally loses AD Trev Alberts to end 'What if' of the ages
It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Four years and nine months ago, the University of Nebraska welcomed Scott Frost back with open arms. Frost, the first choice for NU’s opening, returned to his alma mater as the man who could save Nebraska’s football program from the depths of obscurity and launch the Huskers back into the national conversation.
Ochaun Mathis: Huskers are 'sad,' but Nebraska's players have no time to waste this season
LINCOLN — They filed out of the North Stadium exit in packs, walking past the Tom Osborne statue and mostly avoiding eye contact with or declining interview requests from reporters. Most of Nebraska’s football players had nothing to say after learning of coach Scott Frost’s dismissal. Or they were...
The grades: Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42
RUN GAME (B+) Anthony Grant is a baller. For the third straight week, Anthony eclipsed triple digits in the run game to become the first Husker to since Devine Ozigbo in 2018. He wasn’t the only one involved in Nebraska’s 257-yard rushing outage. Ajay Allen continued to serve as the No. 2 back behind Grant and added 76 yards on eight carries with a touchdown run. Quarterback Casey Thompson also kept two touchdown runs for himself.
Shatel: The end of the Scott Frost era is a case of when, not if
LINCOLN — A Full Moon hung above Memorial Stadium Saturday night, the same Full Moon that presided over a day of chaos in college football. First came Marshall-Notre Dame. Then Appalachian State-Texas A&M. And Washington State-Wisconsin. Finally, we had Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42. And now we have real...
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
Chatelain: Sadness in silence haunts as the Frost era fails at Nebraska
He went down in a Herbie Husker hoodie. Scott Frost, the brash, brilliant golden boy whose parents met 12 miles away on an 8-man football field, who grew up in the east balcony at Memorial Stadium, who busted quarterback records at little Wood River, who produced the Missouri miracle, then conquered Peyton Manning in the Orange Bowl, then persuaded voters to give the retiring Osborne a share of the national championship, then celebrated with teammates in the Miami moonlight by running option plays into the ocean waves — THAT guy became the worst Nebraska football coach in 60 years.
Nebraska's defense get ripped for 642 yards against Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern
LINCOLN – Defensive lineman Ty Robinson screamed at any teammate who would listen as the Georgia Southern yardage became a mountain in the third quarter. Nebraska blitzed again and again. Players lifted their arms to a roaring Memorial Stadium crowd. None of it seemed to matter or make a...
