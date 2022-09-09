ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Santee Cooper restores power to thousands in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people in North Myrtle Beach were without power Monday afternoon. Santee Cooper reported that 1,533 customers near 810 Billiards & Bowling were affected around 11:54 a.m. Crews were able to restore power by 1:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Volunteers needed for beach, river cleanup in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 33rd annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday in Surfside Beach. Each year, thousands of volunteers gather for the Beach/River Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways, according to a press release. Anyone interested in volunteering should […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Take a Self-Guided Driving Tour to African American Historic Sites

The Grand Strand has a number of significant African American museums and historic sites, several of which are former plantations. They provide tours and convey a wealth of information regarding the Black history of this area. In addition to these exceptional locations, there are lesser-known sites that are worth a look either en route to the other better known destinations or could be part of a self-guided driving tour that stretches from North Myrtle Beach to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WECT

Proposed development including nearly 4,000 single family homes and 2,100 acres in Brunswick County rejected by planning board

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units on 2,114 acres near the NC-140 and U.S.-74/76 interchange at their meeting on Monday, September 12 after several community members voiced their concerns about the project.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Top Things to Do in Myrtle Beach For Families

The top things to do in Myrtle Beach for families include the water parks, Ripley’s Aquarium, and Family Kingdom Amusement Park. You may also want to check out the Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park. If you have a little one, these attractions are great for your little adventurer. No matter what your kids like, there is something for them to do in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

