He bought old wood from the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Now it could help homeless veterans
Robert McGowan of Myrtle Beach may lack the Monopoly Man-style bushy white mustache, top hat and bow tie, but when he got the chance to buy leftover wood from the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, he went all in, purchasing 70 tons of ocean-tempered boardwalk lumber. “Something like this pops along...
Santee Cooper restores power to thousands in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people in North Myrtle Beach were without power Monday afternoon. Santee Cooper reported that 1,533 customers near 810 Billiards & Bowling were affected around 11:54 a.m. Crews were able to restore power by 1:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused...
Volunteers needed for beach, river cleanup in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 33rd annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday in Surfside Beach. Each year, thousands of volunteers gather for the Beach/River Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways, according to a press release. Anyone interested in volunteering should […]
Volunteers needed: Beach & river sweep this weekend aims to clean trash in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 33rd annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep litter cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful says it id leading the effort in Surfside Beach and is seeking volunteers. Please join us at the 3rd Avenue North beach access in Surfside Beach.
'Here to remember:' Multiple events held in Myrtle Beach in honor of 9/11
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, multiple events were held in Myrtle Beach to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Over 443 bikers participated in a memorial ride at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson. All the money donated went to the...
Take a Self-Guided Driving Tour to African American Historic Sites
The Grand Strand has a number of significant African American museums and historic sites, several of which are former plantations. They provide tours and convey a wealth of information regarding the Black history of this area. In addition to these exceptional locations, there are lesser-known sites that are worth a look either en route to the other better known destinations or could be part of a self-guided driving tour that stretches from North Myrtle Beach to Georgetown.
9/11 ceremony held at Unity Memorial in Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the Unity Memorial in Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach. A little more than 100 people attended the ceremony, which featured the presentation of the colors, the National Anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance. Community members also heard remarks from retired New […]
Proposed development including nearly 4,000 single family homes and 2,100 acres in Brunswick County rejected by planning board
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units on 2,114 acres near the NC-140 and U.S.-74/76 interchange at their meeting on Monday, September 12 after several community members voiced their concerns about the project.
Duplin Winery will host annual Grape Stomp during SeptemberFest at Barefoot Landing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Have you ever stomped on grapes?. You have the chance this weekend in North Myrtle Beach. Duplin Winery will carry on its annual Grape Stomp tradition during SeptemberFest at Barefoot Landing. The muscadine grapes are from Duplin’s vineyards in the Carolinas. SeptemberFest...
Top Things to Do in Myrtle Beach For Families
The top things to do in Myrtle Beach for families include the water parks, Ripley’s Aquarium, and Family Kingdom Amusement Park. You may also want to check out the Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park. If you have a little one, these attractions are great for your little adventurer. No matter what your kids like, there is something for them to do in Myrtle Beach.
Thousands search for deals, novelties at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Thousands of people made their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Saturday morning to search for anything and everything at South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. People maneuvered in and out with wagons, garbage bags or whatever their hands could carry. Hundreds of vendors lined the exhibit halls of...
Myrtle Beach surf park one step closer to reality with possible purchase of land
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The first surf park in South Carolina is one step closer to reality with the possible purchase of land. Myrtle Beach City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the authorization to sell 21.6 acres to MHI Capital, LLC to aid in the construction of the proposed surf park, according to an agenda.
Mustang Week returns in 2023, but closer to North Myrtle Beach area
Mustang Week will return to the North Myrtle Beach area in 2023 despite statements made by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and the future cancellation of the event by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in 2022. “Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve...
Power restored after vehicle-utility pole accident knocks out power for hundreds of Santee Cooper customers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Power is restored to Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach after a vehicle-utility pole accident knocked out power to over 1,500 customers Monday afternoon. “We have 1543 customers out in North Myrtle Beach,” the power company said. “Crews are on the way.”
Horry County Fire Rescue: Safety equipment to look out for when driving past emergency scenes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue has equipment across all its fire departments to help keep you and first responders safe when responding to emergency scenes along roads. Crews will roll out safety speed bumps as soon as they arrive on the scene. The speed bumps help...
Wilmington man pleads guilty on drug charges connected to Horry Co. incidents: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Wilmington man is facing a 10-year sentence for drug charges that are connected to Horry County incidents, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Scott Crocker, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison...
Power restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers after brief outage in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power was restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers in Florence County Sunday afternoon after a brief outage, according to the utility’s online outage map. The outage was reported at about 2:55 p.m. along Claussen Road between Pamplico Highway and Francis Marion Road, the map showed. As of 3:45 p.m., […]
Remembering 9/11 — the words of South Carolina leaders, first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Amid a day of ceremonies held on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack — including ones in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway — government leaders, politicians and first-responder organizations filled social media with posts marking the occasion. Below is a sampling of what some of […]
Stormy Saturday leads to waterspout on Pawleys Island, power outage and tornado warning in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that moved across the Grand Strand Saturday morning knocked out power to about 950 Horry Electric customers in the Garden City area, produced a tornado warning in the Little River area, dumped lots of rain and even resulted in a waterspout on Pawleys Island. Horry Electric Cooperative’s online […]
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
