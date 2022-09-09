September 11, 3:45 p.m. – All areas around Lowell are on, some regions of Culp Creek as well. Late afternoon a pole broke in that area and replacement is underway. Some sections of Oakridge have been downgraded to Level Two (Be Ready). We urge our members there to consult Lane County emergency response on safety in that area. Lane Electric crews are patrolling lines around Oakridge. That restoration will take some time. We are reassigning crews there as they are available.

