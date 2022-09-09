Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Therapy dog visits first responders battling Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Fire crews fighting the Cedar Creek fire in Lane County got a special visit from a special friend Wednesday. Probie, a dog from First Responder Therapy Dogs, came to relieve stress and put smiles on the faces of hard-working firefighters. The fire crews have been...
kptv.com
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
kptv.com
Man with bow and arrows arrested in Lane Co. mobile park
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday night after shooting arrows in a mobile home park, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just before midnight, police responded to reports of a man standing on the roof of a residence, armed...
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
kezi.com
Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County. Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.
nbc16.com
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Red Flag warning issued for all Lane Electric customers
September 11, 3:45 p.m. – All areas around Lowell are on, some regions of Culp Creek as well. Late afternoon a pole broke in that area and replacement is underway. Some sections of Oakridge have been downgraded to Level Two (Be Ready). We urge our members there to consult Lane County emergency response on safety in that area. Lane Electric crews are patrolling lines around Oakridge. That restoration will take some time. We are reassigning crews there as they are available.
