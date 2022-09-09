Read full article on original website
Barnhart Transportation gives back to two local organizations
Most people golf to get a little better at the game or relax after a hard day’s work. But some golf to make life better for others. Such is the case for the staff and customers at Barnhart Transportation of North East. Barnhart handed out two checks on Monday, totaling nearly $40,000, from a golf […]
Third annual Light the Block fundraiser kicks off
A downtown Erie block came to life to raise awareness for blood cancer. The third annual Light the Block fundraiser took place on East 4th Street. It’s a scaled-down version of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event. People got the opportunity to enjoy games of chance, prizes, food and music from The […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town September 9-11
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Port Farms Flower Festival Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port […]
Blasco Library to host 9/11 memorial
It’s now been over two decades since the tragic 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. A commemorative service will take place in front of the Blasco Memorial Library this Sunday on the 21st anniversary of those attacks. Guests are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. There will be bell tones at 8:46 a.m., the time that […]
Cathedral Prep Graduates Invent Alcoholic Beverage with Protein: Giving You the Business
Two Cathedral Prep graduates are moving forward with a company they started working on while in college during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a beverage business, with a unique twist, and it even captured the attention of Late Night Talk Show host Jimmy Fallon. It's alcohol and...
Erie County remembers the events of September 11
The Erie community gathered at the Bayfront this morning to remember all of those who we lost 21 years ago. The Blasco Library is home to a steel beam pulled from the wreckage of the World Trade Center. It has become a place for people to learn and remember. Everyone has a story when it […]
39th annual Danny Darr Memorial Softball Tournament takes place benefiting Make-A-Wish
The 39th annual Danny Darr Memorial Softball Tournament took place this weekend while benefiting a very important cause. The tournament benefited Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The entry fee was $260 per team and all proceeds were donated to Make-A-Wish. At 3 p.m., they presented a three-year-old wish kid from […]
Pennsylvania Resources Council brings nonprofits together to raise awareness on reusing materials
One local nonprofit is partnering with UPMC Hamot for Reuse Fest. This is an event that teaches the public about the importance of reusing materials. Pennsylvania Resources Council is bringing nonprofit partners together to help raise awareness about all of the various missions. The event benefits nonprofits through donations that they receive and by informing […]
2022 Erie Marathon kicks off at Presque Isle
Runners took to Presque Isle this morning in the rain for the Erie Marathon. The full marathon serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and due to this, it brought out people from all over. One man competing was called a pacer and led a group of other runners with a certain finish time […]
Roarr Against Crime at the Erie Zoo
It was a roaring good time on Friday night at the Erie Zoo, for an=important fundraising event. The zoo was transformed into a 1920's Gatsby ball, complete with charitable casino-style games, flappers, and dancing. People turned out dressed to the nines and stepped back in time for the "Roar Against...
Largest pickleball tournament in the region kicks off in Erie
The largest pickleball tournament in the region kicked off on Saturday. Organizers are making plans to continue expanding the sport in Erie. The fifth tournament of the Erie Pickleball Players Association took place at the Westwood Racquet Club. The president said that each tournament draws more participants, including some from out of town. The website […]
Erie's 3-Door Elevator is an 'Oddity'
You can buy just about anything at Cobb's Thrift Shop on Parade Street in Erie. Perhaps the most interesting thing inside the store is not for sale. It's the store’s antique elevator. It has not one, not two, but three doors. The elevator is not like most other elevators...
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for September 24th in Frewsburg
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic that will take place in Frewsburg. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Carroll Town Hall at 5 West Main Street. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Carroll, along with the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health, will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.
15 Dog Swimming Advisories in Place in Erie County
Toxins in water samples at 15 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Mayville Suing Chautauqua County for $2.5 Million Over Well Contamination
The summons filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday, September 9 cited the desire to recover damages for the contamination of wells supplying the Village’s public water-supply system. The summons said the contamination was caused use of by aqueous film forming foam during certain training exercises held in the Village.
Nala, Erie Zoo’s African lioness, euthanized
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, was euthanized on Sept. 12. Nala was 24 years old. The average lifespan for African lions is 10-18 years old. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the time of her death, the zoo reported. “Our veterinary and animal care […]
Esch to be Sworn in Sept. 25
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend. Esch is the third Pitt-Bradford president to also lead the University of Pittsburgh’s campus in Titusville. The...
Employee at Erie’s Gannon University killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
