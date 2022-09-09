ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick...
ANIMALS
wpde.com

Judge deliberating in murder case of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Monday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Closing arguments have finished, and the judge is deliberating. The lead FBI case agent was one of three people who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina

Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Santee Cooper restores power to thousands in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people in North Myrtle Beach were without power Monday afternoon. Santee Cooper reported that 1,533 customers near 810 Billiards & Bowling were affected around 11:54 a.m. Crews were able to restore power by 1:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
WBTW News13

Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Grand Strand#Murder#Violent Crime#The University Of Memphis#Black Dog Running Company
wpde.com

Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
LORIS, SC
WYFF4.com

Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Crews respond to home fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy