ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Hendricks County man found safe

By Luther Johnson
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2v2i_0hnvz9ah00

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Michael Dubak was canceled. Authorities said he was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 74-year-old man from Brownsburg, Indiana tonight.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Michael Dubak, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. At the time he was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said Dubak was driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 with Indiana registration.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dubak, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-8700 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
COLUMBUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Indiana#Brownsburg#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Henry County man

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man from Knightstown. The Henry County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Dwight Hood. Police said Hood was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. An alert was issued Tuesday morning, and it was...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot

Greenfield Police report that a man found dead in his truck died of a medical emergency. Greenfield Police detectives say that the man was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the Pet Smart parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business. It appeared the deceased, identified as John Lime, 81, of Rush County, had been there for a few days.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing 19-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police have not released any further information at this time. ————————————— CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing 19-year-old woman Chloe Bass of Carmel. According to authorities, Bass is a white female who is 5’7″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

IMPD releases car description in deadly hit and run from August

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the description of a car they believe involved in the deadly hit and run that claimed the life of 81-year-old Tom Hembree. On the night of August 7, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann Road and West Mooresville Road on report of a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting

UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Perry Township Schools host bus driver recruiting event

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools is actively recruiting bus drivers to help get their students to school. This weekend they are hosting a special event to give people a chance to see what it’s like behind the wheel.  Transportation Director Patrick Murphy says the bus driver is the first person who sees the students as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces 9 felony charges for his alleged […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy