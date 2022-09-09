The last 48 hours have probably been one of the most tumultuous moments leading up to a UFC pay-per-view event. On Thursday, a backstage brawl ensued between main card fighters, leading to the cancellation of the planned pre-fight presser. And on Friday, supposed headliner Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit by more than seven pounds, which led to Nate Diaz facing Tony Ferguson at the top of the UFC 279 bill, instead.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO