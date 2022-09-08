ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic

U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
investing.com

11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!

Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
investing.com

Roblox Slips as Cowen Starts at Underperform, Sees Over 30% Downside Risk

© Riccardo Milani / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect. Shares of Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) are down over 1.5% in early Monday trading after a Cowen analyst initiated research coverage with an Underperform rating. The analyst sees “high validation” as a key factor in why he started at Underperform. Moreover,...
STOCKS
investing.com

BILL Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-Quality Asset

A Morgan Stanley analyst initiated research coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) at Overweight with a $220 per share price target. The analyst sees BILL as an “underappreciated growth for category leader,” which could attract inflows as investors flee to quality. “Strong secular tailwinds driving penetration into a nascent market...
STOCKS
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker

The year is 2030. Most humans have been replaced by machines in U.S. warehouses and factories. Millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to find jobs as robots pack, sort, ship and carry out the myriad duties that just 10 years ago were the purview of living, breathing workers.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dave Ramsey Tips for Switching Car Insurance the Easy Way

Don't shop around for new car insurance without checking out these tips. Switching car insurance can sometimes help drivers save money. It can be a hassle to change to a different insurer, but Dave Ramsey has tips to make the process easier. Drivers should assess their coverage needs and ensure...
PERSONAL FINANCE
investing.com

U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks opened higher to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 was up 1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq: A Break Higher Is A Buy Signal

E-mini S&P September beat strong resistance at 3985/95 to target strong resistance at 4060/80. A high for the day exactly here in fact. Nasdaq September futures longs at support at 12100/12000 worked perfectly on the bounce to my target of 12400/450 for profit taking. We then hit strong resistance at 12600/700, with a high for the day exactly here.
STOCKS
investing.com

A Fund With 9.9% Yield To Crush Stocks In 2023

Most folks don’t know it, but real estate has clobbered stocks in the long run, and it’s poised to pull off a win again in 2023. And we dividend investors are nicely lined up to cash in, thanks to a fund throwing off a blockbuster 9.9% yield that’s the perfect play here. I’ll drop the name and ticker in a sec.
STOCKS
investing.com

Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees

(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor...
LABOR ISSUES

