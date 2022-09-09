PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix veteran injured in Iraq will now be able to walk again after nearly a decade of being in a wheelchair — and he has quite the plans! US Army veteran Richard “Richie” Nieder suffered a spinal cord injury during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2013. On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. The veteran now plans to hit the road next year for a cross-country road trip on a motorcycle he specially engineered for himself.

