AZFamily
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury
This October, journey back in time at the Phoenix Zoo! Immerse yourself in a world where colossal dinosaurs and other ancient beasts dominate the landscape. Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Overall, 41% of Arizona students passed the English Language...
AZFamily
Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee says...
AZFamily
AZ Newbies
Before you visit Antelope Canyon, make sure you know the differences between the tours of Upper and Lower Antelope!. Rescue officials ask hikers to put safety first this Memorial Day weekend. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST. |. By Dani Birzer. When in doubt of your physical condition...
Phoenix New Times
After a Long Road To Opening, Mariscos A Todo Mar Now Serves Fresh Seafood in the Southwest Valley
Jorge Antonio Gutierrez's path to becoming a restaurant owner hasn't been simple. But a love for cooking, combined with a taste for fresh seafood, made his dream of opening Mariscos A Todo Mar a reality. The Spanish word mariscos translates to seafood and refers to any of a number of...
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
More storms on the way to Phoenix
AZFamily
Phoenix veteran wheelchair-bound walking again thanks to robotic exoskeleton
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix veteran injured in Iraq will now be able to walk again after nearly a decade of being in a wheelchair — and he has quite the plans! US Army veteran Richard “Richie” Nieder suffered a spinal cord injury during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2013. On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. The veteran now plans to hit the road next year for a cross-country road trip on a motorcycle he specially engineered for himself.
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
AZFamily
Mesa kindergartner gives back through lemonade stand
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s great to share lessons on charity, giving and sharing. It’s even better when those lessons come from a kindergartner!. A young boy from Mesa named Mason Mayer wanted to buy his own Magna-Tiles, a popular magnetic building set. Being more than $200, his parents helped him set up a stand in his neighborhood to sell lemonade and homemade M&M cookies.
AZFamily
Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is recovering after being shot late last week while staying at an Airbnb in south Scottsdale. It began early Friday morning when five women staying at a short-term rental on East Hubbel Street, located near Hayden and McDowell roads, decided to go to a bar in Phoenix. According to documents filed by Scottsdale police, the group met two men at the bar, later identified as Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, and Aron Melvin, 24. One of the women reportedly invited them to come back with them to the rental.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $4.5 Million, This Breathtaking Santa Barbara Inspired Home in Scottsdale is Truly A Designer Masterpiece
The Home in Scottsdale, a designer masterpiece in prestigious gated community Equestrian Manor with enchanting curb appeal and great attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 12028 N 60th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher V Karas (Phone: 602-919-6511) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
This $6,999,999 Paradise Valley Home Just Undergone An Exceptional Renovation to Make It Becomes A Perfect Place for Entertaining
The Paradise Valley Home, a luxurious desert oasis has been renovated in both inside and outside including an amazing kitchen, an exceptional great room and completely redone front landscaping is now available for sale. This home located at 6802 E Sunnyvale Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Steimer (Phone: 602-430-8666) & Sean Steimer (Phone: 623-239-7276) at Realty Executives for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Paradise Valley Home.
AZFamily
Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due...
oucampus.org
5253 W. Country Gables Dr
Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
AZFamily
Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Phoenix this weekend
Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Phoenix this weekend
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
AZFamily
Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe
Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe
AZFamily
Dinosaurs to take over Phoenix Zoo in October with new creatures, interactive fossil dig
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While it may no longer be National Dinosaur Day, we do have a first look at the “Dinosaurs in the Desert” event returning to the Phoenix Zoo later this fall. Starting Oct. 1, young (and old) archaeologists alike will be able to delve a...
AZFamily
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee is speaking out. She said she wasn’t surprised by the death of the 18 year old, citing that lack of staffing and security have long been problems. T’revonsay Sales was shot just a day after his 18th birthday, and he died three days later. It happened at North Star, a Phoenix group home on Mountain View Road near 19th Avenue.
