If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
All New Pizza Festival Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
SwimInfo
Arizona State Snags Verbal From Oregon 6A State Champion Quinlan Gould
NEW COMMIT: Arizona State University has received a new verbal commitment for the 2023-24 season and beyond from Junior National qualifier Quinlan Gould of Happy Valley, Oregon. Regarding his commitment, he said:. “I am happy to announce my commitment to study and swim at Arizona State University. Thank you to...
AZFamily
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
Old habits doom ASU in 34-17 road loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State
TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Old habits die hard. And if you can’t kill them, they can end up killing you. On the road facing the No. 11 team in the nation, Arizona State knew they had to play a clean game in order to pull off the upset. While they put up a good fight, particularly on defense, self-inflicted errors—the kind that derailed their 2021 season—were enough to allow Oklahoma State to pull away for a 34-17 win.
AZFamily
AZ Newbies
Before you visit Antelope Canyon, make sure you know the differences between the tours of Upper and Lower Antelope!. Rescue officials ask hikers to put safety first this Memorial Day weekend. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST. |. By Dani Birzer. When in doubt of your physical condition...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Best of Twitter from OSU’s Arizona State Win, College Football’s Upset Saturday
It was most ugly early but the Cowboys weathered offensive struggles and defensive lapses to earn a comfortable win over Arizona State. There were plenty of other ranked teams that weren’t so lucky. Let’s take a look at some of the best to come across my timeline about the...
AZFamily
Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert coach changes job description to pastor
Timothy Maddix has traded in his title of “coach” for “pastor.”. Maddix, 45, of Gilbert, has already been recognized Valley wide for eight years as a man of sterling character, but his ordination adds distinction to his legacy of ministering to young athletes. He is scheduled to...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee pair’s pickleball campaign sees more progress
Hope comes in bits and pieces over extended periods of time for the two Ahwatukee women who have been campaigning for more than a year for pickleball courts at never-finished Desert Foothills Park. But hope does come largely out of the relentlessness that Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish have brought...
AZFamily
Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee says...
Eater
12 Indispensable, Classic Phoenix Restaurants
Phoenix enjoys a vibrant dining scene these days, but 50 years ago (heck, maybe 25), it was considered a cow town specializing in steakhouses, Mexican restaurants, and little else of any interest. Although great restaurants were harder to come by back then, they did exist.: You just had to know where to find them. From foie gras splashed with Sauternes to lobster chimichangas, here are a dozen spots that have been around at least three decades (a lifetime by Phoenix measurement), all of them still popular and vital today.
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
AZFamily
Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
allaboutarizonanews.com
2022 Pumpkin Patches in Arizona
Fall is right around the corner and with the soon to be cooler temperatures and all the fun, fall activities that are scheduled around the state, it is now time to get out to enjoy some family activities and to and pick that perfect pumpkin for your jack-o-latern this year.
AZFamily
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
AZFamily
Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due...
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
