POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO