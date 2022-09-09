Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blackfoot struggles to put away Hillcrest, 21-6
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Broncos are ranked second in Idaho’s 4A prep football ranks early in the 2022 season, but they’re finding themselves in a familiar habit that goes back to the 2021 season. The Broncos managed to beat Hillcrest Friday night, 21-6, in a 4A District...
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
Fort Hall equine-based youth program starts new session Tuesday
FORT HALL — In the spring of 2022, a group of students stood in a horizontal line in a horse corral, side-by-side with their hoofed companions. Their goal was to reach the end of the corral but only as a team, and they all had to walk in a symmetrical line the entire length, if they didn’t want to have to restart.
3 things to know this morning – September 12, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Heavy smoke in the Salmon area impeded firefighters’ efforts to fight the Moose Fire over the weekend. The fire remains 37% contained. Meanwhile, the Owl Fire, 20 miles west of North Fork, has burned 350 acres.
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida Counties. The post Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
East Idaho Eats: Serving an all-American menu is a longstanding tradition at Rupe’s Burgers
BLACKFOOT – For 35 years, Rupe’s Burgers at 32 Northeast Main in Blackfoot has been serving customers an all-American menu of burgers, sandwiches, french fries, tater tots, chicken strips, finger steaks, ice cream and more. EastIdahoNews.com recently paid a visit to the restaurant, where we tried the All-American...
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
Police investigating incident at Eastern Idaho State Fair following social media post
The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers last night (09/09/2022) involving a EISF Fair patron. We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department...
Investigation finds police justified in shooting that left Pocatello man paralyzed
POCATELLO — An investigation into a September 2020 incident found that three officers who shot a burglar were justified in their actions. Around 8:30 p.m., on Sept. 25, 2020, numerous officers from the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police converged on Jake Sheeler — the suspect in an armed burglary. During the incident, three officers fired a total of 15 rounds from varying distances. Five of those shots hit Sheeler, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase
POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
LEGO MASTERS: Pocatello siblings to compete in Fox's nationally televised reality TV show
POCATELLO — One look at local resident Drew Maynard’s Lego replica of the One World Trade Center and it’s no surprise the producers of a nationally televised show asked him to put his brick-building skills to the test. Joined by his sister Miranda, the sibling pair from Pocatello are one of twelve teams of two competing on the third season of Fox’s hit reality show “Lego Masters'', hosted by comedian Will Arnett and set to air on Sept. 21. ...
Man who saved stranger’s life with CPR is moved to tears as he’s honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Brad Pearson is a physical therapist who has been fighting long-haul Covid for several months. The illness and exhaustion...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash
REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
'Sins of Our Mother': Could Lori Vallow documentary impact jury selection?
BOISE, Idaho — On Sept. 14, the three-part documentary series "Sins of Our Mother" airs on Netflix. The docu-series is about Lori Vallow, who is charged with killing her two Rexburg kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Their remains were found on her current husband's property in 2020....
Firefighters successfully protect homes from 6,500-acre wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation
Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night. The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity. Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged...
