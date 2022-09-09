ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Franklin Tech
MassLive.com

Sea Grass Therapies spa in Worcester focuses on sports massage through partnerships with local professional teams

A new spa in downtown Worcester is putting a focus on health for athletes. Sea Grass Therapies offers a variety of massage and spa treatments but specializes in sports massage. Mike Cerullo, who co-owns the spa with Carol Parker-Schutt, recently finished his fourth season as the lead massage therapist for the Massachusetts Pirates football team, and the spa is a sponsor of the Worcester Railers hockey team.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

UMass Nursing School honors Elaine Marieb’s legacy

AMHERST — The COVID-19 pandemic put the crucial importance of nursing in the international spotlight, so it was timely that the University of Massachusetts would honor the legacy of one of its foremost champions, and one of its own. On Monday, UMass honored the life and legacy of Elaine...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 12, 2022

The city of Greenfield recently launched a redesigned travel and tourism website at VisitGreenfieldMA.com. The new site features improved functionality and a refreshed design to showcase entertainment, attractions and business listings for dining and retail in Greenfield. “VisitGreenfieldMA has established itself as the most comprehensive source of information on events...
GREENFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Six Flags New England’s ‘Coffin Challenge’ will not return for this year’s Fright Fest, but these new events are hopping into its place

Six Flags New England’s Fright Fest will return this October, but without a competition that drew widespread attention and admiration for its contestants before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-Hour Coffin Challenge was aptly named. Contestants spent more than a day in a life-size coffin, only their heads and shoulders...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Sept. 12, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help one understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for this group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Sept. 12, 2022

Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems, has announced the appointment of Margaret-Ann Azzaro, of Northampton, as vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer at Holyoke Medical Center. Azzaro’s prior experience includes nursing and nursing leadership positions at Cooley Dickinson Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy