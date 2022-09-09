Read full article on original website
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford's Blue Back Square
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting Fundraiser
Boys Soccer Scoreboard for Sept. 12: Matthew O’Keefe, Ryan Purchase lead Minnechaug past Amherst & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Matthew O’Keefe and Ryan Purchase each scored goals on Monday to lead Minnechaug past Amherst, 2-1. Connor Wesloski and Zack Ranck each had assists.
Defending WMass Class D Girls Soccer champ Monson defeats Southwick, 6-1
SOUTHWICK – Southwick senior captain Sophia Andrade scored on a beautiful direct kick from about 35 yards out that resulted in a game-tying goal Monday at home against the defending Western Massachusetts Class D Girls Soccer champion and Division 5 semifinalist Monson Mustangs. That was the closest Southwick would...
Scoreboard: Ryan Downes records match-low 31, helps Longmeadow golf squeeze past Minnechaug & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Longmeadow golf team narrowly defeated Minnechaug, 152-153, in a conference matchup Monday afternoon.
Scoreboard: Timely scoring leads Belchertown field hockey past Hampshire & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Belchertown field hockey team entered the fourth quarter holding a slim lead against Hampshire on Monday.
Springfield Thunderbirds get ready to rock the house again at the MassMutual Center (Editorial)
As a memorable 2021-2022 American Hockey League season came to its conclusion, Springfield Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa said he realized such campaigns don’t come along every year. But can they occur two years in a row? The team that turned the MassMutual Center into hockey heaven just a few...
William Watson III, Central football blank Central Catholic in state championship rematch
LAWRENCE — University of Nebraska verbal-commit and Springfield Central football quarterback William Watson III sat on his team’s bus.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Cards deal St. Mary’s shutout defeat & more
Amelia Willenborg was incredible in net for St. Mary’s, recording 25 saves. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
No. 9 Agawam football runs away from No. 13 Chicopee Comp, tops Colts 35-6
AGAWAM — The No. 9 Agawam football team likes to run, and it showed why in its season opener against the No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
Sea Grass Therapies spa in Worcester focuses on sports massage through partnerships with local professional teams
A new spa in downtown Worcester is putting a focus on health for athletes. Sea Grass Therapies offers a variety of massage and spa treatments but specializes in sports massage. Mike Cerullo, who co-owns the spa with Carol Parker-Schutt, recently finished his fourth season as the lead massage therapist for the Massachusetts Pirates football team, and the spa is a sponsor of the Worcester Railers hockey team.
After Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost, verbal commit QB Will Watson III of Central declines to comment
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The University of Nebraska fired football head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over for the rest of the season.
UMass Nursing School honors Elaine Marieb’s legacy
AMHERST — The COVID-19 pandemic put the crucial importance of nursing in the international spotlight, so it was timely that the University of Massachusetts would honor the legacy of one of its foremost champions, and one of its own. On Monday, UMass honored the life and legacy of Elaine...
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 12, 2022
The city of Greenfield recently launched a redesigned travel and tourism website at VisitGreenfieldMA.com. The new site features improved functionality and a refreshed design to showcase entertainment, attractions and business listings for dining and retail in Greenfield. “VisitGreenfieldMA has established itself as the most comprehensive source of information on events...
Six Flags New England’s ‘Coffin Challenge’ will not return for this year’s Fright Fest, but these new events are hopping into its place
Six Flags New England’s Fright Fest will return this October, but without a competition that drew widespread attention and admiration for its contestants before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-Hour Coffin Challenge was aptly named. Contestants spent more than a day in a life-size coffin, only their heads and shoulders...
PETA sues UMass over monkey lab records, continuing years-long fight over experiments school says are humane
A lawsuit filed Monday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals aims to compel the University of Massachusetts Amherst to release videos and other records of experiments conducted on marmosets by university researchers. The lawsuit, filed in a Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston, is the latest turn in...
‘The Voice’: Worcester musician Cara Brindisi to appear on season 22 of NBC’s singing competition
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will appear on the new season of “The Voice,” she announced on social media on Sunday. In a video posted on Facebook, Brindisi said she received an email that she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends (she) made this summer” on Instagram.
Taste of Northampton returns after 18-year absence (photos)
NORTHAMPTON — Northampton is well known for Smith College, good restaurants, Look Park, good restaurants, Thornes Marketplace, good restaurants, Look Park and ... yes, as if it needs to be repeated, a great place to dine. After an 18-year absence, the Taste of Northampton returned on Saturday.
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Medical Notes: Sept. 12, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help one understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for this group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
People in Business: Sept. 12, 2022
Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems, has announced the appointment of Margaret-Ann Azzaro, of Northampton, as vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer at Holyoke Medical Center. Azzaro’s prior experience includes nursing and nursing leadership positions at Cooley Dickinson Hospital,...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
