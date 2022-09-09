ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

New York declares state of emergency for polio

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed over the summer and traces of the virus were detected in wastewater in several counties, indicating wider spread. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more.
CBS News

Kay weakens even more, no longer a tropical storm

The earlier Flash Flood Warning for some areas around the Inland Empire has expired. The once-tropical storm Kay has now turned into a weaker post-tropical cyclone. Essentially, Kay no longer has any more fuel to sustain any tropical storm qualities. Flash Flood Warning for some areas of the Inland Empire.
CBS News

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.
