San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

New Homeless Shelter With Accessible Mental Health Resources Opens in Midway District

A new 150-bed homeless shelter opened Monday in the Midway District. The Rosecrans Shelter had been a work in progress for months and now it’s ready to not only house those experiencing homelessness in San Diego, but also provide access to meals, restrooms, showers, air conditioning, laundry machines, security and storage spaces for their belongings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista City Council to Vote on Ban of Flavored Tobacco Products

Local leaders gathered at City Hall on Monday to call attention to why many local elected officials want to pass legislation ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. “This is important to me personally because my granddaughter has confided in me that she is very addicted to tobacco, and we can actually see the physical difference,” Mayor of Chula Vista Mary Salas said.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove

Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
LEMON GROVE, CA
NBC San Diego

Cardinal McElroy Hosts First Mass in San Diego Since Installation

Just less than two weeks after San Diego’s Bishop Robert McElroy was installed as a new Cardinal by Pope Francis in the Vatican he has returned home to San Diego. McElroy led his first public mass as a Cardinal in San Diego Thursday, at The Immaculata, on the University of San Diego campus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Remembering Queen Elizabeth's Visit to San Diego

Queen Elizabeth II has left a memorable mark on the world, and that includes San Diego. The Queen visited our city in 1983 as part of a west coast tour. Former reporter Preston Turegano covered the occasion for what was then The Tribune, and he remembers what a historic day it was.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Fatally Stabs Ex's Boyfriend in Bonita: SDSO

A man was arrested Sunday at his Corridor-area home after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Bonita. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said they arrested 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez in connection with the deadly stabbing of Aylmer Navarrete, 40. SDSO deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road. There, the victim was found with stab wounds to his upper torso.
BONITA, CA
NBC San Diego

Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos

A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot 16-Year-Old in Mission Bay

San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old in Mission Bay Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight during an alcohol-filled teen party, police said. Investigators said someone fired three shots hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. After the shooting, everyone ran and left the area, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Deputies Investigating Alleged Misconduct Involving Vista High School Football Players

On Monday night, the principal of Vista High School will address parents about allegations involving some of the school's football players. Asked for a comment, Vista Unified School District superintendent Matt Doyle would not address specifics about the nature of the alleged misconduct, only saying they could include physical and verbal threats that were made in the high school locker room.
VISTA, CA

