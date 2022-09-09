Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

LEMON GROVE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO