Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico police search for tiger, end up finding drugs, guns and cash

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While executing a search warrant with the goal of locating an illegally owned tiger, New Mexico law enforcement officials came across a cache of drugs, guns, and cash. They also found an exotic animal — but not a tiger.

VIDEO: Man escapes police custody in handcuffs

On August 12, the Albuquerque Police Department , New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, and the New Mexico State Police joined forces to search a home on Mountain Road NW in Albuquerque. They were working under the impression that 26-year-old Carlos Giddings might be illegally possessing a tiger. But when State Police SWAT officers entered the home, they reportedly saw “big bags” of marijuana, multiple firearms, and cash, according to a criminal complaint filed with the courts.

New Mexico Game and Fish searched the home but didn’t find a tiger. So, police got another search warrant, this time regarding the trafficking of controlled substances, the criminal complaint says. With that warrant, they found about 10 pounds of cocaine, two pounds of heroin, forty pounds of marijuana, and sixteen fentanyl pills, all of which was in the attic. The criminal complaint also says that Giddings told police that he was storing the drugs for someone else.

Alamogordo police looking for suspects who broke into zoo

Besides the drugs, the police’s court filings say they found an AR-style rifle and over $40,000 in cash. And while they didn’t find a tiger, they did find an alligator, according to a post on the Albuquerque Police Department’s Facebook page.

They say the alligator was taken to the ABQ BioPark . As for the absent tiger, KRQE News 13 tried to contact New Mexico Game and Fish to ask if they were still searching for it or if they’ve since learned there is no tiger. We were not able to get a hold of them Thursday evening.

State prosecutors asked a district court judge to detain Giddings before his trial. The judge denied that request and Giddings was ordered to be released while waiting for trial. Under the conditions of release, he is required to stay away from alcohol, guns, and drugs, and not make any contact with known KTP gang members .

Comments / 41

Guest
4d ago

Once again not working for the people, instead catch & release so they can continue to do the crime’s, this is sending criminals, drug dealer’s a message that they can get away with their crimes in NM! 😡

Reply(12)
16
Suzette
4d ago

Damn...what's wrong with that judge!!All those drugs?! Holding them for someone...😅 big lie!Get him off the streets!

Reply
14
Elaine Baca
3d ago

Since the liberal judge is letting him run free, he's enabled to continue his business with drugs.

Reply(4)
9
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

