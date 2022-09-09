Read full article on original website
Huggins joins the most exclusive group of WVU athletes, coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics has a rich tradition of success. The Mountaineers have had great teams, and have had great athletes and coaches, too. Thirteen former WVU football players and coaches have been honored with a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Just three...
PHOTOS: Huggins delivers HOF speech and is enshrined
WVU head coach Bob Huggins has been officially enshrined as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more stories and interviews detailing this historic weekend for Huggins. Our coverage is presented by The Health Plan, Little General Stores and Pritt & Spano.
Huggins officially enshrined by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The son of a legendary high school basketball coach in Ohio, Bob Huggins has had a successful coaching career in his own right. Huggins, the owner of 916 wins as a college head coach, is one of just two coaches in NCAA men’s basketball history to win 300 or more games with two Division-I programs.
Hall of Fame Weekend Day Two preview: Bob Huggins HOF enshrinement
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has received his Hall of Fame jacket. Now, it’s just a matter of time before the head coach is officially a Hall of Famer. Huggins, and the rest of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022...
