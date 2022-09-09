ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huggins joins the most exclusive group of WVU athletes, coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics has a rich tradition of success. The Mountaineers have had great teams, and have had great athletes and coaches, too. Thirteen former WVU football players and coaches have been honored with a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Just three...
PHOTOS: Huggins delivers HOF speech and is enshrined

WVU head coach Bob Huggins has been officially enshrined as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more stories and interviews detailing this historic weekend for Huggins. Our coverage is presented by The Health Plan, Little General Stores and Pritt & Spano.
Huggins officially enshrined by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The son of a legendary high school basketball coach in Ohio, Bob Huggins has had a successful coaching career in his own right. Huggins, the owner of 916 wins as a college head coach, is one of just two coaches in NCAA men’s basketball history to win 300 or more games with two Division-I programs.
Stories of the Week: September 4 through September 10

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Authorities recovered human remains found by a hiker at Coopers Rock State Forest. West Virginia University confirmed that a student has tested positive for monkeypox. A gun shop that was set...
