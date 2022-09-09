ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Evacuation orders in effect for Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0hnvwENo00 In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control on Thursday, scorching at least 11 square miles and forcing evacuations for some 2,500 residents in Placer and El Dorado counties.

Evacuation warnings were elevated to evacuation orders on Thursday afternoon by both counties.

Flames jumped the American River, burning structures in the mountain hamlet of Volcanoville and moving closer to the town of Foresthill. Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal called the fast-moving blaze an "extreme and critical fire threat."

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection warned the Reno area that air quality could be very unhealthy to hazardous due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire 100 miles (160 kilometers) away.

The fire's cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric notified the state Public Utilities Commission that the U.S. Forest Service placed caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission pole but that no damage could be seen. PG&E said unspecified "electrical activity" occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Sept. 6.

More information about El Dorado County's Mosquito Fire response can be found here .

Placer County has a live map of evacuation orders here .

ABC7 News contributed to this report.

