Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
Touch-A-Truck making an impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend, a special community event celebrates its ninth anniversary. The Greater Topeka Partnership returns to Evergy Plaza with the Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck event. The event took place early Saturday morning, bringing the community together once again. The event featured a variety of unique trucks and...
Topeka Zoo prepares for 2022 Boo at the Zoo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is preparing for another season of events as it announces the 2022 Boo at the Zoo. The Topeka Zoo says it has a fang-tastic and safe Halloween event with activities for all ages planned for the 2022 Boo at the Zoo. Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite superheroes, princesses, or zoo animals and visit the creatures and creepy crawlies as they trick or treat around the zoo.
Council Grove man could be longest serving news carrier in the state
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year the Council Grove Republican newspaper celebrated 150 year, for one third of that time Tom Essington has been delivering newspapers for the Emporia Gazette, the Shoppers Publication and now the Republican. Essington started at the age of 13 and has been committed everyday since.
Washburn named best public regional university in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been named the best public regional university in Kansas and the 14th best in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report. In addition, staff said it has ranked as the top public regional university in Kansas for student veterans and has the lowest typical debt at graduation for students in the Sunflower State.
City of Manhattan to honor victims of 9/11 at City Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the public has been invited to join in City Park. The City of Manhattan says the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Somerset Co., Penn.
PHOTO GALLERY: Annual 5K takes steps to raise awareness of suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People took steps Saturday to raise awareness on this World Suicide Prevention Day. The Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition held its 5K run/walk. About 150 people took to the Shunga Trail from Crestview Park. Many ran or walked in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.
Bikers gather to support important issue among veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Saturday was the annual Hand Up, Stand Up Ride. 13NEWS’ Chris Fisher was the emcee for this event that shows support for veterans suffering from PTSD at the Topeka VA. Bikers gathered at Harley Davidson for a ride through Shawnee County communities to raise awareness for...
Family with generational ties to K-State named Family of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One family with generational ties to Kansas State University dating back to 1946 has been chosen as the 2022 Family of the Year. Kansas State University says the Virgil Lair family has been chosen as its Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State-Tulane football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trumpeter, wife to grace McCain stage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trumpeter Herb Alpert and his Grammy-winning wife Lani Hall will grace the McCain Auditorium Stage in September. Kansas State University says the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series will continue with a full slate of shows in September - including Grammy-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trumpeter Herb Alpert and his wife, Lani Hall. This concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir.
Silver Alert issued for Topeka woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 75-year-old Teresa Alvarodo, who suffers from dimentia and other significant health issues. Ms. Alvarodo was last seen in the 1200 block of SE Lawrence at around 8:00 p.m. She is described as a Hispanic...
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
Colorado pair arrested after fight at Manhattan bar
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Colorado was arrested in Manhattan after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department says Kelly and Travis Poland, both 44, both of Colorado, were arrested on Saturday night after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar.
Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.
Shawnee Co. welcomes new judge as 2 to be sworn in, another to be chosen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has welcomed a new judge as two others are set to be sworn in and another is set to be chosen in September. Shawnee County District Court staff indicate that at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Brett Watson will be sworn in as the new Division 14 judge to replace Judge David Debenham - who retired on June 14.
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
World Impact's first Topeka Women's Retreat, hosted by Shampayne Lloyd Ministries is at the Forest Park Retreat & Conference Center Friday, Sep 9 to Saturday, Sep 10. The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds.
Two behind bars after early-morning vehicle burglary near Landon Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after an early-morning vehicle burglary near the Landon Trail in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S Kansas Ave. with reports of a vehicle burglary.
