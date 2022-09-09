ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sore loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.

Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and proud bigot who failed to win the Republican nomination in a Florida congressional race Tuesday, is as vile as they come. But because Loomer is encouraging her supporters not to vote for the GOP nominee in the general election, she may just be the Democrats’ best weapon to win an otherwise safe GOP seat. Here’s hoping she inspires other MAGA losers to follow her lead.
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Washington Examiner

Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections

Republicans in New York state underperformed expectations last night. It’s part of a larger pattern that the party needs to worry about. The headline results were the special House elections in New York’s old 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. In the 19th District, Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Marc Molinaro. This seat, which Democratic former Rep. Anthony Delgado abandoned to run for lieutenant governor this year, is R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, meaning that over the last couple of elections, it was on average 4 percentage points more Republican than the national electorate. So it’s a bit alarming to have a Democrat win it by about 4 points instead. It may be that the district moved leftward in the last two years, but given that this year’s electorate is supposed to be more strongly Republican than usual, this is a pretty bad wipeout.
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Law & Crime

Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
MSNBC

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz poised to make history with primary win

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday won his primary race in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, NBC News projected. Gaetz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, fended off challenges from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo and pilot Greg Merk to advance to the November general election, where he's expected to trounce the Democratic nominee in his heavily Republican district.
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
