MSNBC
Sore loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.
Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and proud bigot who failed to win the Republican nomination in a Florida congressional race Tuesday, is as vile as they come. But because Loomer is encouraging her supporters not to vote for the GOP nominee in the general election, she may just be the Democrats’ best weapon to win an otherwise safe GOP seat. Here’s hoping she inspires other MAGA losers to follow her lead.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
insideedition.com
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK — (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation's largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee,...
Washington Examiner
Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections
Republicans in New York state underperformed expectations last night. It’s part of a larger pattern that the party needs to worry about. The headline results were the special House elections in New York’s old 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. In the 19th District, Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Marc Molinaro. This seat, which Democratic former Rep. Anthony Delgado abandoned to run for lieutenant governor this year, is R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, meaning that over the last couple of elections, it was on average 4 percentage points more Republican than the national electorate. So it’s a bit alarming to have a Democrat win it by about 4 points instead. It may be that the district moved leftward in the last two years, but given that this year’s electorate is supposed to be more strongly Republican than usual, this is a pretty bad wipeout.
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report
Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Sarah Palin's ex-in-laws held a pre-Election Night party for her GOP challenger, Nick Begich III. The two will face off in November's general election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The Palins appear to know Begich from their shared time working at the MTA and MEA in Alaska. Sarah...
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
SFGate
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
MSNBC
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz poised to make history with primary win
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday won his primary race in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, NBC News projected. Gaetz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, fended off challenges from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo and pilot Greg Merk to advance to the November general election, where he's expected to trounce the Democratic nominee in his heavily Republican district.
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
After Sarah Palin's election loss, Sen. Tom Cotton calls ranked-choice voting 'a scam'
WASHINGTON — After Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in Alaska's special election Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sought to discredit the voting system Alaskans chose to implement in their state. Cotton tweeted that Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system "is a scam to rig elections," casting doubt on the...
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions
A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday. Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final...
Liz Cheney said she could have easily won her primary if she went along with Trump's false claims about the election
Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday that she could have won re-election in Wyoming if she had gone along with former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. But, she said, it was not a price she was willing to pay. Cheney made the remark in a defiant concession speech...
AOL Corp
New poll indicates a Liz Cheney presidential run would hurt Biden more than Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has vowed to do “whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office” — including possibly embarking on a White House bid of her own. “It is something that I am thinking about,” she said last week....
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
